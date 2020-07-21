Martes 21 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY RUSSIA-NAVY DAY/PARADE-PUTIN -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSJUL 21
21 de Julio de 2020

Putin expected to attend the Navy Day parade

Start: 26 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

LOCATION TBC - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the Navy Day parade

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

SAT: estas son las causales para cancelar sellos digitales a “factureras”

Uno de los casos aplicará cuando no se localice al contribuyente al realizar una visita domiciliaria
Zoé Robledo reapareció tras fatal accidente y dio su versión de los hechos: “Íbamos de regreso a Tuxtla”

El clip fue grabado a bordo de la camioneta en la que se transportaba, cuando se dirigía a Palacio Nacional
Emilio Lozoya: el juicio que amenaza con destapar la cloaca de la corrupción en México

Tanto López Obrador como la nueva gerencia de Pemex enfatizan que han logrado romper con lo que describen como prácticas corruptas del pasado
“El 03″: el sanguinario líder del Grupo Élite del CJNG que busca el lugar de “El Mencho”

Juan Carlos González, alias “El 03″ está relacionado con el secuestro de los hijos de Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, en 2015
Hasta 8 metros a 160 km/h: así se dispersa la saliva en lugares como el Metro y los supermercados

La UNAM desarrolló precisos modelos que prueban lo contagioso que puede ser el coronavirus
Cuáles son las aplicaciones que más batería consumen en tu laptop

Conocer esta información te puede ayudar a saber de qué modo administrar los programas que utilizás. Cinco consejos para que la carga dure más
“La vieja esa”: la frase de Iván Duque sobre una senadora opositora que indignó a Colombia

El Presidente fue grabado mientras intervenía la senadora Aida Abella en la réplica de su discurso de independencia. El video se hizo rápidamente viral alcanzando la primera tendencia en el país
Estados Unidos acusó al gobierno de China de hackear a empresas para robar datos sobre la vacuna contra el coronavirus

El Departamento de Justicia presentó cargos por el robo de secretos comerciales valuados en cientos de millones de dólares y el intento de obtener información sobre los ensayos clínicos
Android 11: ¿adiós al modo belleza en la cámara del celular?

Google analiza prohibir el uso de esta función durante el procesamiento de la fotos
Silvia Pinal no piensa dejar que en Televisa la traten “como limosnera”

La actriz no recibe desde hace dos meses el dinero de su exclusividad en la empresa, sin que hasta ahora tenga información clara sobre el asunto
El Foro Penal denunció que hay 394 nuevos presos políticos del régimen de Nicolás Maduro en Venezuela

La cifra indica que son 59 detenidos más que en abril. Del total, 268 son civiles y 126 militares, mientras que 364 son hombres y 30 son mujeres
Se canceló el ATP de Washington y el regreso del tenis ya sufrió su primera postergación en plena pandemia

El sitio oficial de la competencia anunció esta decisión y el US Open, el cual se había puesto en duda, salió a aclarar su postura
