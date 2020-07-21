ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-HOMELAND SECURITY --UPDATED TIME

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf briefs on Portland protests

Start: 21 Jul 2020 20:15 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2020 21:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan, and Federal Protective Service Deputy Director of Operations Richard Cline hold a briefing on the protests in Portland, Oregon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com