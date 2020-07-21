Martes 21 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-HOMELAND SECURITY --UPDATED TIME--

Por REUTERSJUL 21
21 de Julio de 2020

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf briefs on Portland protests

Start: 21 Jul 2020 20:15 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2020 21:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan, and Federal Protective Service Deputy Director of Operations Richard Cline hold a briefing on the protests in Portland, Oregon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Raúl Jiménez eclipsó al “Chicharito” y podría jugar la siguiente temporada en la Juventus: Gazzetta dello Sport

El medio italiano indicó que depende de que el argentino Gonzalo Higuaín salga de la plantilla al finalizar la presente campaña
El medio italiano indicó que depende de que el argentino Gonzalo Higuaín salga de la plantilla al finalizar la presente campaña
Lujo de Neymar, sombrero de Paredes y una goleada: el show del PSG en su preparación para la Champions League

El elenco francés se impuso por 4-0 en un amistoso ante el Celtic de Escocia y ya piensa en las dos finales por las Copas locales que deberá afrontar y luego en los cuartos de final del certamen continental
El elenco francés se impuso por 4-0 en un amistoso ante el Celtic de Escocia y ya piensa en las dos finales por las Copas locales que deberá afrontar y luego en los cuartos de final del certamen continental
México se registró ante la OPS para recibir la vacuna contra el COVID-19

La OPS ya tiene comprometidas 300 millones de dosis, confirmó Jarbas Barbosa
La OPS ya tiene comprometidas 300 millones de dosis, confirmó Jarbas Barbosa
Visa EEUU: cómo será la reanudación del trámite después de tres meses suspendido

Los consulados y embajadas tomarán las medidas sanitarias correspondientes
Los consulados y embajadas tomarán las medidas sanitarias correspondientes
Una lideresa maya entre los secretos milenarios revelados en Cobá

Antropólogos han dado a conocer los más recientes descubrimientos de la ciudad sagrada que tuvo su apogeo hace 1500 años
Antropólogos han dado a conocer los más recientes descubrimientos de la ciudad sagrada que tuvo su apogeo hace 1500 años
Descubrieron altar al dios del Inframundo de hace 1,500 años en un recóndito cerro mexicano

De entre los restos arqueológicos fechados en el 500 d.C, sobresalen dos torres y piedras con la imagen grabada de una persona con cuernos, garras y taparrabo
De entre los restos arqueológicos fechados en el 500 d.C, sobresalen dos torres y piedras con la imagen grabada de una persona con cuernos, garras y taparrabo
Los detalles del fugaz y desconocido romance de Aislinn Derbez con un integrante de Reik

En un nuevo episodio de su podcast La Magia del Caos, la actriz recordó la época en la que fue “groupie de Reik”
En un nuevo episodio de su podcast La Magia del Caos, la actriz recordó la época en la que fue “groupie de Reik”
“La riqueza no es un juego que suma cero”: el nuevo mensaje de Salinas Pliego en redes sociales

El empresario expresó que compartía la idea de Antonella Marty al respecto
El empresario expresó que compartía la idea de Antonella Marty al respecto
Las estadísticas de la polémica: un informe prueba que el Real Madrid fue el equipo más favorecido por los árbitros en La Liga

Tras el final de la última jornada, quedó completo el dato de la cantidad de penales y tarjetas que sufrió el conjunto campeón y la gran diferencia con el Barcelona
Tras el final de la última jornada, quedó completo el dato de la cantidad de penales y tarjetas que sufrió el conjunto campeón y la gran diferencia con el Barcelona
Se estrelló un helicóptero militar en Colombia: al menos seis heridos y once desaparecidos

Autoridades informaron que 17 soldados iban a bordo del Black Hawk en un operativo contra disidencias de las FARC en un área donde también hay narcocultivos
Autoridades informaron que 17 soldados iban a bordo del Black Hawk en un operativo contra disidencias de las FARC en un área donde también hay narcocultivos
Estados Unidos sancionó a Maikel Moreno, el presidente del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia chavista, y ofreció USD 5 millones por información que lleve a su arresto

Así lo informó el secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo: "Un lacayo de Maduro, usó su posición de autoridad para obtener beneficios personales, aceptando sobornos para influir el resultado de causas criminales en Venezuela", indicó a la hora de comunicar la decisión
Así lo informó el secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo: "Un lacayo de Maduro, usó su posición de autoridad para obtener beneficios personales, aceptando sobornos para influir el resultado de causas criminales en Venezuela", indicó a la hora de comunicar la decisión
En CDMX, aumentaron las hospitalizaciones en los últimos dos días por COVID-19: Claudia Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum reportó un ligero aumento en el número de pacientes hospitalizados por coronavirus en cuatro hospitales de la capital
Sheinbaum reportó un ligero aumento en el número de pacientes hospitalizados por coronavirus en cuatro hospitales de la capital
