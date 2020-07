ADVISORY *FLASH*2162-UKRAINE-HOSTAGES/POLICE

Police presence near bus with hostages in Ukraine

Start: 21 Jul 2020 13:25 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2020 13:34 GMT

LUTSK, UKRAINE - Police build up presence near bus with hostages in Ukraine's west

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO USE UKRAINE

DIGITAL: PART NO USE UKRAINE

Source: UA: PERSHYI / PRYAMYI CHANNEL / NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN SPEECH/ PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com