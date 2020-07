ADVISORY --FLASH--3070-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-VIOLENCE

Israeli police water cannon, disperse protesters

Start: 21 Jul 2020 23:15 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2020 23:18 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli police deploy water cannons to disperse protesters outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, as protests mount against him over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com