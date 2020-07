ADVISORY *FLASH*-2117-UKRAINE-HOSTAGES/

Man seizes bus, takes 20 passengers hostage

Start: 21 Jul 2020 10:07 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2020 10:09 GMT

LUTSK – Scene with a bus seized by a man with 20 passenger hostages on board. Bus is seen at distance parked next to cathedral.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY 'SUSPILNE VOLYN'

DIGITAL: PART MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY 'SUSPILNE VOLYN'

Source: SUSPILNE VOLYN / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN NARRATION/ PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com