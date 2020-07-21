ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/MICHEL-VONDERLEYEN -- TIME TBA

EU Council and Commission presidents give news conference
Start: 21 Jul 2020 03:49 GMT
End: 21 Jul 2020 04:20 GMT
BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen give a news conference at the end of EU summit
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION/REUTERS/AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: English, French, German TBC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Esas fuerzas fueron desplegados la semana pasada en la ciudad de Portland para detener protestas contra la violencia policial y el racismo. “En tres días han puesto a un montón de anarquistas en la cárcel”, dijo el mandatario
El ministro presidente del máximo Tribunal del país puso como ejemplo el matrimonio igualitario, que distintas legislaturas han usado con fines político-electorales sin acatar la decisión de la Corte
MAS NOTICIAS