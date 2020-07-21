Martes 21 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/MICHEL-VONDERLEYEN -- TIME TBA --

Por REUTERSJUL 21
21 de Julio de 2020

EU Council and Commission presidents give news conference

Start: 21 Jul 2020 03:49 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2020 04:20 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen give a news conference at the end of EU summit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION/REUTERS/AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: English, French, German TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La Unión Europea acordó un histórico plan de reconstrucción poscoronavirus con un fondo de 750.000 millones de euros

La Unión Europea acordó un histórico plan de reconstrucción poscoronavirus con un fondo de 750.000 millones de euros

Tras cinco días de negociaciones, el pacto ayudará especialmente a Italia y a España a enfrentar la profunda recesión estimada para 2020 por la pandemia de COVID-19
Tras cinco días de negociaciones, el pacto ayudará especialmente a Italia y a España a enfrentar la profunda recesión estimada para 2020 por la pandemia de COVID-19

La Unión Europea acordó un histórico plan de reconstrucción poscoronavirus con un fondo de 750.000 millones de euros

La Unión Europea acordó un histórico plan de reconstrucción poscoronavirus con un fondo de 750.000 millones de euros

Tras cinco días de negociaciones, el pacto ayudará especialmente a Italia y a España a enfrentar la profunda recesión estimada para 2020 por la pandemia de COVID-19
Tras cinco días de negociaciones, el pacto ayudará especialmente a Italia y a España a enfrentar la profunda recesión estimada para 2020 por la pandemia de COVID-19

Donald Trump prometió enviar más agentes federales a las ciudades gobernadas por demócratas

Donald Trump prometió enviar más agentes federales a las ciudades gobernadas por demócratas

Esas fuerzas fueron desplegados la semana pasada en la ciudad de Portland para detener protestas contra la violencia policial y el racismo. “En tres días han puesto a un montón de anarquistas en la cárcel”, dijo el mandatario
Esas fuerzas fueron desplegados la semana pasada en la ciudad de Portland para detener protestas contra la violencia policial y el racismo. “En tres días han puesto a un montón de anarquistas en la cárcel”, dijo el mandatario

Donald Trump prometió enviar más agentes federales a las ciudades gobernadas por demócratas

Donald Trump prometió enviar más agentes federales a las ciudades gobernadas por demócratas

Esas fuerzas fueron desplegados la semana pasada en la ciudad de Portland para detener protestas contra la violencia policial y el racismo. “En tres días han puesto a un montón de anarquistas en la cárcel”, dijo el mandatario
Esas fuerzas fueron desplegados la semana pasada en la ciudad de Portland para detener protestas contra la violencia policial y el racismo. “En tres días han puesto a un montón de anarquistas en la cárcel”, dijo el mandatario

Qué es la nube embudo que se observó en El Salto

Qué es la nube embudo que se observó en El Salto

Los fuertes vientos y la caída de granizo son algunas de las características de este fenómeno
Los fuertes vientos y la caída de granizo son algunas de las características de este fenómeno

Qué es la nube embudo que se observó en El Salto

Qué es la nube embudo que se observó en El Salto

Los fuertes vientos y la caída de granizo son algunas de las características de este fenómeno
Los fuertes vientos y la caída de granizo son algunas de las características de este fenómeno

Dos turistas fueron detenidos en San Miguel de Allende por no usar cubrebocas

Dos turistas fueron detenidos en San Miguel de Allende por no usar cubrebocas

La sanción a la que se hicieron acreedores debido a la falta administrativa fue de 12 horas de arresto y 1,500 pesos de multa
La sanción a la que se hicieron acreedores debido a la falta administrativa fue de 12 horas de arresto y 1,500 pesos de multa

Dos turistas fueron detenidos en San Miguel de Allende por no usar cubrebocas

Dos turistas fueron detenidos en San Miguel de Allende por no usar cubrebocas

La sanción a la que se hicieron acreedores debido a la falta administrativa fue de 12 horas de arresto y 1,500 pesos de multa
La sanción a la que se hicieron acreedores debido a la falta administrativa fue de 12 horas de arresto y 1,500 pesos de multa

La nueva mano de Dios: el video motivacional con el que Diego Maradona “salvó” del descenso al Lugo de España

La nueva mano de Dios: el video motivacional con el que Diego Maradona “salvó” del descenso al Lugo de España

Juanfran García, DT del equipo español que logró la permanencia en la Segunda, reveló en la conferencia de prensa la "ayuda" del astro argentino. "Dios ha estado con nosotros", afirmó
Juanfran García, DT del equipo español que logró la permanencia en la Segunda, reveló en la conferencia de prensa la "ayuda" del astro argentino. "Dios ha estado con nosotros", afirmó

La nueva mano de Dios: el video motivacional con el que Diego Maradona “salvó” del descenso al Lugo de España

La nueva mano de Dios: el video motivacional con el que Diego Maradona “salvó” del descenso al Lugo de España

Juanfran García, DT del equipo español que logró la permanencia en la Segunda, reveló en la conferencia de prensa la "ayuda" del astro argentino. "Dios ha estado con nosotros", afirmó
Juanfran García, DT del equipo español que logró la permanencia en la Segunda, reveló en la conferencia de prensa la "ayuda" del astro argentino. "Dios ha estado con nosotros", afirmó

“Están realizando actos contra la democracia”: Arturo Zaldívar llamó a Congresos locales a respetar decisiones de la SCJN

“Están realizando actos contra la democracia”: Arturo Zaldívar llamó a Congresos locales a respetar decisiones de la SCJN

El ministro presidente del máximo Tribunal del país puso como ejemplo el matrimonio igualitario, que distintas legislaturas han usado con fines político-electorales sin acatar la decisión de la Corte
El ministro presidente del máximo Tribunal del país puso como ejemplo el matrimonio igualitario, que distintas legislaturas han usado con fines político-electorales sin acatar la decisión de la Corte

“Están realizando actos contra la democracia”: Arturo Zaldívar llamó a Congresos locales a respetar decisiones de la SCJN

“Están realizando actos contra la democracia”: Arturo Zaldívar llamó a Congresos locales a respetar decisiones de la SCJN

El ministro presidente del máximo Tribunal del país puso como ejemplo el matrimonio igualitario, que distintas legislaturas han usado con fines político-electorales sin acatar la decisión de la Corte
El ministro presidente del máximo Tribunal del país puso como ejemplo el matrimonio igualitario, que distintas legislaturas han usado con fines político-electorales sin acatar la decisión de la Corte

Lilly Téllez celebró la religiosidad en los discursos de Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Lilly Téllez celebró la religiosidad en los discursos de Andrés Manuel López Obrador

La ex morenista y ahora panista no tiene inconveniente con la manera en la que se expresa el presidente
La ex morenista y ahora panista no tiene inconveniente con la manera en la que se expresa el presidente

Lilly Téllez celebró la religiosidad en los discursos de Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Lilly Téllez celebró la religiosidad en los discursos de Andrés Manuel López Obrador

La ex morenista y ahora panista no tiene inconveniente con la manera en la que se expresa el presidente
La ex morenista y ahora panista no tiene inconveniente con la manera en la que se expresa el presidente

María Levy causó sensación con una sesión de fotos topless

María Levy causó sensación con una sesión de fotos topless

La hija de la recordada Mariana Levy demostró que su talento no únicamente está detrás de la lente de una cámara fotográfica
La hija de la recordada Mariana Levy demostró que su talento no únicamente está detrás de la lente de una cámara fotográfica

María Levy causó sensación con una sesión de fotos topless

María Levy causó sensación con una sesión de fotos topless

La hija de la recordada Mariana Levy demostró que su talento no únicamente está detrás de la lente de una cámara fotográfica
La hija de la recordada Mariana Levy demostró que su talento no únicamente está detrás de la lente de una cámara fotográfica

El INAH anunció identificación de los 14 gobernantes que rigieron la ciudad Maya de Cobá

El INAH anunció identificación de los 14 gobernantes que rigieron la ciudad Maya de Cobá

El INAH anunció identificación de los 14 gobernantes que rigieron la ciudad Maya de Cobá
El INAH anunció identificación de los 14 gobernantes que rigieron la ciudad Maya de Cobá

El INAH anunció identificación de los 14 gobernantes que rigieron la ciudad Maya de Cobá

El INAH anunció identificación de los 14 gobernantes que rigieron la ciudad Maya de Cobá

El INAH anunció identificación de los 14 gobernantes que rigieron la ciudad Maya de Cobá
El INAH anunció identificación de los 14 gobernantes que rigieron la ciudad Maya de Cobá

Denunció al club y lo despidieron: el argentino Fernando Tobio demandará al Toluca por más de USD 1 millón

Denunció al club y lo despidieron: el argentino Fernando Tobio demandará al Toluca por más de USD 1 millón

El ex de Boca aseguró que lo obligaron a entrenar aunque salió positivo a COVID-19; el club argumenta que su imagen se vio dañada por las declaraciones y que no aceptó una disminución salarial
El ex de Boca aseguró que lo obligaron a entrenar aunque salió positivo a COVID-19; el club argumenta que su imagen se vio dañada por las declaraciones y que no aceptó una disminución salarial

Denunció al club y lo despidieron: el argentino Fernando Tobio demandará al Toluca por más de USD 1 millón

Denunció al club y lo despidieron: el argentino Fernando Tobio demandará al Toluca por más de USD 1 millón

El ex de Boca aseguró que lo obligaron a entrenar aunque salió positivo a COVID-19; el club argumenta que su imagen se vio dañada por las declaraciones y que no aceptó una disminución salarial
El ex de Boca aseguró que lo obligaron a entrenar aunque salió positivo a COVID-19; el club argumenta que su imagen se vio dañada por las declaraciones y que no aceptó una disminución salarial

“Una fantasía para infundir miedo”: la verdad del CJNG y sus camiones “monstruo” que exhiben en videos

“Una fantasía para infundir miedo”: la verdad del CJNG y sus camiones “monstruo” que exhiben en videos

Se trata de camionetas de traslado de valores convertidas en “tanques de guerra”
Se trata de camionetas de traslado de valores convertidas en “tanques de guerra”

“Una fantasía para infundir miedo”: la verdad del CJNG y sus camiones “monstruo” que exhiben en videos

“Una fantasía para infundir miedo”: la verdad del CJNG y sus camiones “monstruo” que exhiben en videos

Se trata de camionetas de traslado de valores convertidas en “tanques de guerra”
Se trata de camionetas de traslado de valores convertidas en “tanques de guerra”

Toluca rescindió el contrato de Fernando Tobio luego de que el defensor denunciara que lo hicieron entrenar con coronavirus

Toluca rescindió el contrato de Fernando Tobio luego de que el defensor denunciara que lo hicieron entrenar con coronavirus

El futbolista de 30 años había afirmado que pese a ser diagnosticado con Covid-19 su club lo forzó a practicar con el serio riesgo de contagiar a sus compañeros
El futbolista de 30 años había afirmado que pese a ser diagnosticado con Covid-19 su club lo forzó a practicar con el serio riesgo de contagiar a sus compañeros

Toluca rescindió el contrato de Fernando Tobio luego de que el defensor denunciara que lo hicieron entrenar con coronavirus

Toluca rescindió el contrato de Fernando Tobio luego de que el defensor denunciara que lo hicieron entrenar con coronavirus

El futbolista de 30 años había afirmado que pese a ser diagnosticado con Covid-19 su club lo forzó a practicar con el serio riesgo de contagiar a sus compañeros
El futbolista de 30 años había afirmado que pese a ser diagnosticado con Covid-19 su club lo forzó a practicar con el serio riesgo de contagiar a sus compañeros
MAS NOTICIAS