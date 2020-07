ADVISORY AIRBUS-RESTRUCTURING/SPAIN -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Airbus employees in Spain protest against job cuts

Start: 23 Jul 2020 07:00 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

GETAFE - Airbus employees in Spain call a strike and protest against job cuts. Airbus, which is 4% owned by the Spanish government, has said it would lay off about 900 workers in Spain as part of a cut of 15,000 jobs worldwide.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com