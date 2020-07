ADVISORY SPAIN-ROYALS/PROTESTS -- APPROXIMATE START TIME OF LIVE

Protest against Spain's royals amid corruption allegations

Start: 25 Jul 2020 18:00 GMT

End: 25 Jul 2020 19:00 GMT

MADRID - Protesters march against the Spanish monarchy amid allegations of corruption against former King Juan Carlos, King Felipe's father. Former King Juan Carlos is being investigated as part of a probe into a high-speed train contract in Saudi Arabia.

