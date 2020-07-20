ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/JAPAN-UAE-NEWSER -- ENGLISH LANGUAGE VERSION

Japan, UAE representatives speak after Mars explorer launch
Start: 20 Jul 2020 00:18 GMT
End: 20 Jul 2020 00:29 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: SEE SEPARATE EVENT FOR JAPANESE LANGUAGE VERSION
==
TANEGASHIMA, JAPAN - Representatives from both The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Japan sides hold a news conference after the launch of UAE's Mars explorer "Hope". A Japanese H2A rocket carrying the "Hope", developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in UAE, is scheduled to lift off at 2051GMT (July 14).
SCHEDULE:
0030GMT - Event starts (time subject to change)
(time subject to change)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO RESALE / FOR EDITORIAL PURPOSES ONLY
DIGITAL: NO RESALE / FOR EDITORIAL PURPOSES ONLY
Source: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com