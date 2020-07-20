Domingo 19 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/JAPAN-UAE-NEWSER -- ENGLISH LANGUAGE VERSION --

Por REUTERSJUL 20
20 de Julio de 2020

Japan, UAE representatives speak after Mars explorer launch

Start: 20 Jul 2020 00:18 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2020 00:29 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: SEE SEPARATE EVENT FOR JAPANESE LANGUAGE VERSION

==

TANEGASHIMA, JAPAN - Representatives from both The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Japan sides hold a news conference after the launch of UAE's Mars explorer "Hope". A Japanese H2A rocket carrying the "Hope", developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in UAE, is scheduled to lift off at 2051GMT (July 14).

SCHEDULE:

0030GMT - Event starts (time subject to change)

(time subject to change)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE / FOR EDITORIAL PURPOSES ONLY

DIGITAL: NO RESALE / FOR EDITORIAL PURPOSES ONLY

Source: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

