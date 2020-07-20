ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/JAPAN-UAE-NEWSER -- ENGLISH LANGUAGE VERSION

Japan, UAE representatives speak after Mars explorer launch

TANEGASHIMA, JAPAN - Representatives from both The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Japan sides hold a news conference after the launch of UAE's Mars explorer "Hope". A Japanese H2A rocket carrying the "Hope", developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in UAE, is scheduled to lift off at 2051GMT (July 14).

