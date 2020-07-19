Domingo 19 de Julio de 2020
Hungary's Orban says EU leaders determined to get COVID stimulus deal

19 de Julio de 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday there were four broad divisive themes in European Union leaders' talks on an mass economic recovery package but that the gathering was determined to seal a deal on their third day of talks.

"We are aware that we have to make a deal, we are negotiating under the pressure that a deal is a must," Orban told reporters.

He listed the contentious issues as: the size of the new recovery fund; the proportion between free grants and repayable loans as part of that; the scale of rebates on the core EU budget for rich net payers; rule-of-law strings attached to handouts from the bloc.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by John Chalmers)

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El gobierno mexicano aún está lejos de recuperar la fortuna de “El Chapo” Guzmán

Durante el juicio en contra del ex cabecilla del Cártel de Sinaloa se mencionó que presuntamente posee una fortuna que rebasa los USD 12,000 millones
Por qué los bares son grandes focos de transmisión de coronavirus

Los científicos explicaron cómo las concentraciones de COVID-19 pueden acumularse en el interior de lugares cerrados en cuestión de minutos. INFOGRAFÍA
Reapertura de guarderías del IMSS continúa en etapa de evaluación: Secretaría de Salud

La fecha tentativa para el regreso es el lunes 20 de julio de 2020, pero podría cambiar en las próximas horas
Autoridades de la CDMX esperaron hasta el tercer día de la jornada taurina del senador Pedro Haces para clausurarla

Los sellos de suspensión fueron colocados durante la comida de cumpleaños del legislador
Gobierno de Veracruz se declara insolvente para cubrir los desvíos de Javier Duarte

La administración de Cuitláhuac García tendría que devolver 96 millones 470 mil 817 pesos por el ejercicio fiscal de 2014
Destituyeron a funcionario de Chihuahua por decir que el COVID-19 logró cerrar la boca a mujeres

César Komaba pronunció la desafortunada frase durante una sesión de las Comisiones Unidas de Gobernación, Trabajo y Previsión Social
Una médica de Harvard advierte que se necesitan medidas “drásticas” para frenar las muertes por fentanilo, la otra epidemia que China exportó al mundo

El opioide mata a miles cada año. El flujo que cruza el Pacífico y llega hasta México y cruza a los Estados Unidos pareciera no poder frenarse
Supuesto grupo élite del CJNG amenazó a “El Marro” y su gente con destruir al CSRL

Reapareció en las redes sociales el supuesto brazo armado a cargo de "El Mencho" que pretende sacar al Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima de Guanajuato
Boris Johnson, se mostró reacio a reinstaurar la cuarentena contra el coronavirus

El primer ministro instó a los británicos a regresar a su lugar de trabajo a partir del 1 de agosto, aunque dejó en manos de los empresarios la tarea de decidir si los trabajadores deben seguir teletrabajando o volver a la oficina
EEUU autorizó los test grupales de coronavirus para hasta cuatro personas

El coronavirus ya ha cobrado la vida de más de 600.000 personas en todo el mundo

En total, se registraron 601.213 decesos en todo el planeta, na cifra que se ha duplicado en un periodo de un poco más de dos meses
El Líbano se desangra y Hezbollah busca quedarse con el poder

Devaluación brutal, suicidios, deuda pública del 170% del PBI, corrupción y la eterna lucha sectaria. La respuesta populista a todos estos males se inclina hacia el grupo armado financiado por Irán.
