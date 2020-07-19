Hungary's Orban says EU leaders determined to get COVID stimulus deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday there were four broad divisive themes in European Union leaders' talks on an mass economic recovery package but that the gathering was determined to seal a deal on their third day of talks.

"We are aware that we have to make a deal, we are negotiating under the pressure that a deal is a must," Orban told reporters.

He listed the contentious issues as: the size of the new recovery fund; the proportion between free grants and repayable loans as part of that; the scale of rebates on the core EU budget for rich net payers; rule-of-law strings attached to handouts from the bloc.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by John Chalmers)