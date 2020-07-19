Domingo 19 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/JAPAN-UAE

Por REUTERSJUL 19
17 de Julio de 2020

UAE's Mars explorer launches from Japan's Space Center

Start: 19 Jul 2020 21:55 GMT

End: 19 Jul 2020 22:55 GMT

TANEGASHIMA, JAPAN - The United Arab Emirates' Mars explorer will launch from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, Japan, in the first Arab mission to Mars. An H2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in UAE, was scheduled to lift off from Tanegashima Island in Japan and will be observed and controlled from the space centre in Dubai.

SCHEDULE:

2158GMT (July 19) - Launch time (time and date subject to change)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE / FOR EDITORIAL PURPOSES ONLY / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO

DIGITAL: NO RESALE / FOR EDITORIAL PURPOSES ONLY / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO

Source: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: SPACE-EXPLORATION/JAPAN-UAE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Emilio Lozoya cobró a AHMSA 3.5 mdd por conceptos registrados como servicios de consultoría inmobiliaria, relacionados al Tren Interurbano

Emilio Lozoya cobró a AHMSA 3.5 mdd por conceptos registrados como servicios de consultoría inmobiliaria, relacionados al Tren Interurbano

Alonso Ancira, presidente de AHMSA, y Emilio Lozoya, ofrecieron a la Fiscalía dos contratos fechados el 1 de marzo y el 25 de octubre de 2012
Alonso Ancira, presidente de AHMSA, y Emilio Lozoya, ofrecieron a la Fiscalía dos contratos fechados el 1 de marzo y el 25 de octubre de 2012

Emilio Lozoya cobró a AHMSA 3.5 mdd por conceptos registrados como servicios de consultoría inmobiliaria, relacionados al Tren Interurbano

Emilio Lozoya cobró a AHMSA 3.5 mdd por conceptos registrados como servicios de consultoría inmobiliaria, relacionados al Tren Interurbano

Alonso Ancira, presidente de AHMSA, y Emilio Lozoya, ofrecieron a la Fiscalía dos contratos fechados el 1 de marzo y el 25 de octubre de 2012
Alonso Ancira, presidente de AHMSA, y Emilio Lozoya, ofrecieron a la Fiscalía dos contratos fechados el 1 de marzo y el 25 de octubre de 2012

Después de 99 años, los habitantes de Tulsa están desenterrando la historia silenciada de una masacre

Después de 99 años, los habitantes de Tulsa están desenterrando la historia silenciada de una masacre

Hasta hace poco, muchos estadounidenses nunca habían escuchado de la matanza racial de 1921 en Oklahoma. Pero los descendientes de sobrevivientes y perpetradores todavía viven en el mismo lugar, donde las heridas todavía están frescas
Hasta hace poco, muchos estadounidenses nunca habían escuchado de la matanza racial de 1921 en Oklahoma. Pero los descendientes de sobrevivientes y perpetradores todavía viven en el mismo lugar, donde las heridas todavía están frescas

Después de 99 años, los habitantes de Tulsa están desenterrando la historia silenciada de una masacre

Después de 99 años, los habitantes de Tulsa están desenterrando la historia silenciada de una masacre

Hasta hace poco, muchos estadounidenses nunca habían escuchado de la matanza racial de 1921 en Oklahoma. Pero los descendientes de sobrevivientes y perpetradores todavía viven en el mismo lugar, donde las heridas todavía están frescas
Hasta hace poco, muchos estadounidenses nunca habían escuchado de la matanza racial de 1921 en Oklahoma. Pero los descendientes de sobrevivientes y perpetradores todavía viven en el mismo lugar, donde las heridas todavía están frescas

El festejo más eufórico de Marcelo Bielsa tras llevar al Leeds a ganar el título de la Championship: “Estoy en deuda”

El festejo más eufórico de Marcelo Bielsa tras llevar al Leeds a ganar el título de la Championship: “Estoy en deuda”

Tras el triunfo ante el Derby County, el Loco se sumergió en el frenesí del vestuario como un futbolista más. Y luego les dedicó unas emotivas palabras a todos los que participaron del salto a la Premier League
Tras el triunfo ante el Derby County, el Loco se sumergió en el frenesí del vestuario como un futbolista más. Y luego les dedicó unas emotivas palabras a todos los que participaron del salto a la Premier League

El festejo más eufórico de Marcelo Bielsa tras llevar al Leeds a ganar el título de la Championship: “Estoy en deuda”

El festejo más eufórico de Marcelo Bielsa tras llevar al Leeds a ganar el título de la Championship: “Estoy en deuda”

Tras el triunfo ante el Derby County, el Loco se sumergió en el frenesí del vestuario como un futbolista más. Y luego les dedicó unas emotivas palabras a todos los que participaron del salto a la Premier League
Tras el triunfo ante el Derby County, el Loco se sumergió en el frenesí del vestuario como un futbolista más. Y luego les dedicó unas emotivas palabras a todos los que participaron del salto a la Premier League

En medio de la polémica, Quique Setién dio detalles de cómo es su relación con Messi en el Barcelona

En medio de la polémica, Quique Setién dio detalles de cómo es su relación con Messi en el Barcelona

El DT del equipo habló en conferencia de prensa luego de la goleada frente al Alavés y no esquivó las preguntas acerca de su vínculo con el argentino, tras los cortocircuitos que fueron públicos
El DT del equipo habló en conferencia de prensa luego de la goleada frente al Alavés y no esquivó las preguntas acerca de su vínculo con el argentino, tras los cortocircuitos que fueron públicos

En medio de la polémica, Quique Setién dio detalles de cómo es su relación con Messi en el Barcelona

En medio de la polémica, Quique Setién dio detalles de cómo es su relación con Messi en el Barcelona

El DT del equipo habló en conferencia de prensa luego de la goleada frente al Alavés y no esquivó las preguntas acerca de su vínculo con el argentino, tras los cortocircuitos que fueron públicos
El DT del equipo habló en conferencia de prensa luego de la goleada frente al Alavés y no esquivó las preguntas acerca de su vínculo con el argentino, tras los cortocircuitos que fueron públicos

Quintana Roo se prepara para la llegada de una nube de langostas que podrían acabar con los cultivos

Quintana Roo se prepara para la llegada de una nube de langostas que podrían acabar con los cultivos

El insecto ya arribó a Belice y amenaza con dirigirse hacia los estados del sureste de México
El insecto ya arribó a Belice y amenaza con dirigirse hacia los estados del sureste de México

Quintana Roo se prepara para la llegada de una nube de langostas que podrían acabar con los cultivos

Quintana Roo se prepara para la llegada de una nube de langostas que podrían acabar con los cultivos

El insecto ya arribó a Belice y amenaza con dirigirse hacia los estados del sureste de México
El insecto ya arribó a Belice y amenaza con dirigirse hacia los estados del sureste de México

México en riesgo de violar el T-MEC: empresas canadienses a AMLO

México en riesgo de violar el T-MEC: empresas canadienses a AMLO

Las firmas Canadian Solar Inc, Atco Ltd, Northland Power Inc y JCM Power, consideraron peligrosa la decisión del gobierno mexicano de suspender nuevas plantas de energía renovable
Las firmas Canadian Solar Inc, Atco Ltd, Northland Power Inc y JCM Power, consideraron peligrosa la decisión del gobierno mexicano de suspender nuevas plantas de energía renovable

México en riesgo de violar el T-MEC: empresas canadienses a AMLO

México en riesgo de violar el T-MEC: empresas canadienses a AMLO

Las firmas Canadian Solar Inc, Atco Ltd, Northland Power Inc y JCM Power, consideraron peligrosa la decisión del gobierno mexicano de suspender nuevas plantas de energía renovable
Las firmas Canadian Solar Inc, Atco Ltd, Northland Power Inc y JCM Power, consideraron peligrosa la decisión del gobierno mexicano de suspender nuevas plantas de energía renovable

Chile registró 2.082 casos nuevos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas: “Continúa la leve mejoría”

Chile registró 2.082 casos nuevos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas: “Continúa la leve mejoría”

Chile registró 2.082 casos nuevos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas: “Continúa la leve mejoría”

Chile registró 2.082 casos nuevos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas: “Continúa la leve mejoría”

Martha Figueroa temió por su futuro en Televisa tras hablar de Andrea Escalona y Paul Stanley

Martha Figueroa temió por su futuro en Televisa tras hablar de Andrea Escalona y Paul Stanley

"Me vieron muy feo dos días", comentó la periodista sobre los efectos que tuvo el ventilar la supuesta relación tan cercana de los presentadores
"Me vieron muy feo dos días", comentó la periodista sobre los efectos que tuvo el ventilar la supuesta relación tan cercana de los presentadores

Martha Figueroa temió por su futuro en Televisa tras hablar de Andrea Escalona y Paul Stanley

Martha Figueroa temió por su futuro en Televisa tras hablar de Andrea Escalona y Paul Stanley

"Me vieron muy feo dos días", comentó la periodista sobre los efectos que tuvo el ventilar la supuesta relación tan cercana de los presentadores
"Me vieron muy feo dos días", comentó la periodista sobre los efectos que tuvo el ventilar la supuesta relación tan cercana de los presentadores

Lionel Messi contó qué sucedió en el vestuario del Barcelona tras perder el título ante el Real Madrid: “Ya no hay que hablar más”

Lionel Messi contó qué sucedió en el vestuario del Barcelona tras perder el título ante el Real Madrid: “Ya no hay que hablar más”

Este domingo, el conjunto catalán goleó 5-0 al Alavés en la última jornada por La Liga, luego de la derrota ante el Osasuna en el Camp Nou que había agravado la crisis del equipo. El capitán habló después del partido y se mostró entusiasmado con el compromiso ante el Napoli por la Champions League
Este domingo, el conjunto catalán goleó 5-0 al Alavés en la última jornada por La Liga, luego de la derrota ante el Osasuna en el Camp Nou que había agravado la crisis del equipo. El capitán habló después del partido y se mostró entusiasmado con el compromiso ante el Napoli por la Champions League

Lionel Messi contó qué sucedió en el vestuario del Barcelona tras perder el título ante el Real Madrid: “Ya no hay que hablar más”

Lionel Messi contó qué sucedió en el vestuario del Barcelona tras perder el título ante el Real Madrid: “Ya no hay que hablar más”

Este domingo, el conjunto catalán goleó 5-0 al Alavés en la última jornada por La Liga, luego de la derrota ante el Osasuna en el Camp Nou que había agravado la crisis del equipo. El capitán habló después del partido y se mostró entusiasmado con el compromiso ante el Napoli por la Champions League
Este domingo, el conjunto catalán goleó 5-0 al Alavés en la última jornada por La Liga, luego de la derrota ante el Osasuna en el Camp Nou que había agravado la crisis del equipo. El capitán habló después del partido y se mostró entusiasmado con el compromiso ante el Napoli por la Champions League

El duro accidente de Marc Márquez en el debut del MotoGP: se rompió un brazo y su futuro en el campeonato es una incógnita

El duro accidente de Marc Márquez en el debut del MotoGP: se rompió un brazo y su futuro en el campeonato es una incógnita

El español sufrió una caída cuando iba tercero en Jerez y fue llevado al hospital. Los estudios revelaron una lesión que lo marginará de las próximas carreras
El español sufrió una caída cuando iba tercero en Jerez y fue llevado al hospital. Los estudios revelaron una lesión que lo marginará de las próximas carreras

El duro accidente de Marc Márquez en el debut del MotoGP: se rompió un brazo y su futuro en el campeonato es una incógnita

El duro accidente de Marc Márquez en el debut del MotoGP: se rompió un brazo y su futuro en el campeonato es una incógnita

El español sufrió una caída cuando iba tercero en Jerez y fue llevado al hospital. Los estudios revelaron una lesión que lo marginará de las próximas carreras
El español sufrió una caída cuando iba tercero en Jerez y fue llevado al hospital. Los estudios revelaron una lesión que lo marginará de las próximas carreras

Divorcio en línea: este es el procedimiento que debes seguir para realizarlo

Divorcio en línea: este es el procedimiento que debes seguir para realizarlo

El primer proceso que se realizó en la Ciudad de México fue completado en tres días y el juicio duró 28 minutos
El primer proceso que se realizó en la Ciudad de México fue completado en tres días y el juicio duró 28 minutos

Divorcio en línea: este es el procedimiento que debes seguir para realizarlo

Divorcio en línea: este es el procedimiento que debes seguir para realizarlo

El primer proceso que se realizó en la Ciudad de México fue completado en tres días y el juicio duró 28 minutos
El primer proceso que se realizó en la Ciudad de México fue completado en tres días y el juicio duró 28 minutos

El duro golpe del COVID-19 en Baja California: muere la mitad de los pacientes hospitalizados

El duro golpe del COVID-19 en Baja California: muere la mitad de los pacientes hospitalizados

La tasa de mortalidad del 49% es la más alta en México, según muestra un análisis de datos gubernamentales
La tasa de mortalidad del 49% es la más alta en México, según muestra un análisis de datos gubernamentales

El duro golpe del COVID-19 en Baja California: muere la mitad de los pacientes hospitalizados

El duro golpe del COVID-19 en Baja California: muere la mitad de los pacientes hospitalizados

La tasa de mortalidad del 49% es la más alta en México, según muestra un análisis de datos gubernamentales
La tasa de mortalidad del 49% es la más alta en México, según muestra un análisis de datos gubernamentales
MAS NOTICIAS