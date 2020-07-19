ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/JAPAN-UAE

UAE's Mars explorer launches from Japan's Space Center

Start: 19 Jul 2020 21:55 GMT

End: 19 Jul 2020 22:55 GMT

TANEGASHIMA, JAPAN - The United Arab Emirates' Mars explorer will launch from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, Japan, in the first Arab mission to Mars. An H2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in UAE, was scheduled to lift off from Tanegashima Island in Japan and will be observed and controlled from the space centre in Dubai.

SCHEDULE:

2158GMT (July 19) - Launch time (time and date subject to change)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE / FOR EDITORIAL PURPOSES ONLY / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO

DIGITAL: NO RESALE / FOR EDITORIAL PURPOSES ONLY / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO

Source: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: SPACE-EXPLORATION/JAPAN-UAE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com