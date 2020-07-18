Sábado 18 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY FRANCE-NANTES/FIRE-CATHEDRAL PM

Por REUTERSJUL 18
18 de Julio de 2020

France's PM Castex in Nantes following cathedral fire

Start: 18 Jul 2020 14:16 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2020 15:16 GMT

NANTES, FRANCE - French Prime Minister Jean Castex visits the scene of a fire in the 15-century cathedral in the western French city of Nantes. The blaze blew out stained glass windows and destroyed the grand organ on Saturday, and officials said they suspected arson.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Brasil extraditó a Paraguay a Assad Ahmad Barakat, un libanés acusado de financiar a Hezbollah

Brasil extraditó a Paraguay a Assad Ahmad Barakat, un libanés acusado de financiar a Hezbollah

Está señalado de liderar una organización en la triple frontera dedicada al blanqueo de capitales
Está señalado de liderar una organización en la triple frontera dedicada al blanqueo de capitales

Brasil extraditó a Paraguay a Assad Ahmad Barakat, un libanés acusado de financiar a Hezbollah

Brasil extraditó a Paraguay a Assad Ahmad Barakat, un libanés acusado de financiar a Hezbollah

Está señalado de liderar una organización en la triple frontera dedicada al blanqueo de capitales
Está señalado de liderar una organización en la triple frontera dedicada al blanqueo de capitales

Cecilia Bolocco: amores y dolores de la Miss Universo que soñó con ser la Primera Dama de los argentinos

Cecilia Bolocco: amores y dolores de la Miss Universo que soñó con ser la Primera Dama de los argentinos

Diva indiscutida en Chile, se hizo conocida en la Argentina por su matrimonio con el ex presidente Carlos Menem. Historia de una mujer que recientemente anunció que buscará el amor por tercera vez
Diva indiscutida en Chile, se hizo conocida en la Argentina por su matrimonio con el ex presidente Carlos Menem. Historia de una mujer que recientemente anunció que buscará el amor por tercera vez

Cecilia Bolocco: amores y dolores de la Miss Universo que soñó con ser la Primera Dama de los argentinos

Cecilia Bolocco: amores y dolores de la Miss Universo que soñó con ser la Primera Dama de los argentinos

Diva indiscutida en Chile, se hizo conocida en la Argentina por su matrimonio con el ex presidente Carlos Menem. Historia de una mujer que recientemente anunció que buscará el amor por tercera vez
Diva indiscutida en Chile, se hizo conocida en la Argentina por su matrimonio con el ex presidente Carlos Menem. Historia de una mujer que recientemente anunció que buscará el amor por tercera vez

El gesto antideportivo de Max Verstappen que generó polémica en la Fórmula 1

El gesto antideportivo de Max Verstappen que generó polémica en la Fórmula 1

El joven piloto del equipo Red Bull, protagonizó una peligrosa maniobra contra un rival durante los entrenamientos libres del Gran Premio que se correrá en el autódromo de Hungaroring, en Hungría
El joven piloto del equipo Red Bull, protagonizó una peligrosa maniobra contra un rival durante los entrenamientos libres del Gran Premio que se correrá en el autódromo de Hungaroring, en Hungría

El gesto antideportivo de Max Verstappen que generó polémica en la Fórmula 1

El gesto antideportivo de Max Verstappen que generó polémica en la Fórmula 1

El joven piloto del equipo Red Bull, protagonizó una peligrosa maniobra contra un rival durante los entrenamientos libres del Gran Premio que se correrá en el autódromo de Hungaroring, en Hungría
El joven piloto del equipo Red Bull, protagonizó una peligrosa maniobra contra un rival durante los entrenamientos libres del Gran Premio que se correrá en el autódromo de Hungaroring, en Hungría

Ganó USD 95 millones en la lotería y fue a cobrar el premio disfrazado de Darth Vader

Ganó USD 95 millones en la lotería y fue a cobrar el premio disfrazado de Darth Vader

Ganó USD 95 millones en la lotería y fue a cobrar el premio disfrazado de Darth Vader

Ganó USD 95 millones en la lotería y fue a cobrar el premio disfrazado de Darth Vader

Liga MX: Tigres confirmó un nuevo caso de coronavirus y Necaxa podría tener un brote

Liga MX: Tigres confirmó un nuevo caso de coronavirus y Necaxa podría tener un brote

Juan José Sánchez Purata, defensor de los regios, dio a conocer que él resultó positivo en las pruebas hechas por el club un día antes del partido contra Cruz Azul
Juan José Sánchez Purata, defensor de los regios, dio a conocer que él resultó positivo en las pruebas hechas por el club un día antes del partido contra Cruz Azul

Liga MX: Tigres confirmó un nuevo caso de coronavirus y Necaxa podría tener un brote

Liga MX: Tigres confirmó un nuevo caso de coronavirus y Necaxa podría tener un brote

Juan José Sánchez Purata, defensor de los regios, dio a conocer que él resultó positivo en las pruebas hechas por el club un día antes del partido contra Cruz Azul
Juan José Sánchez Purata, defensor de los regios, dio a conocer que él resultó positivo en las pruebas hechas por el club un día antes del partido contra Cruz Azul

Bielsa como nunca se lo vio: el encuentro y festejo con los jugadores en el estadio del Leeds United

Bielsa como nunca se lo vio: el encuentro y festejo con los jugadores en el estadio del Leeds United

Los dirigidos por el Loco lo vitorearon en la zona de palcos de Elland Road. Celebración desatada del entrenador argentino
Los dirigidos por el Loco lo vitorearon en la zona de palcos de Elland Road. Celebración desatada del entrenador argentino

Bielsa como nunca se lo vio: el encuentro y festejo con los jugadores en el estadio del Leeds United

Bielsa como nunca se lo vio: el encuentro y festejo con los jugadores en el estadio del Leeds United

Los dirigidos por el Loco lo vitorearon en la zona de palcos de Elland Road. Celebración desatada del entrenador argentino
Los dirigidos por el Loco lo vitorearon en la zona de palcos de Elland Road. Celebración desatada del entrenador argentino

La oposición al régimen de Ortega denunció que los muertos por coronavirus en Nicaragua son 24 veces más que los reportados oficialmente

La oposición al régimen de Ortega denunció que los muertos por coronavirus en Nicaragua son 24 veces más que los reportados oficialmente

El Observatorio Ciudadano reportó 2.397 víctimas fatales con signos de COVID-19 , muy por encima de los 99 que reconoció el Gobierno. De acuerdo al informe, solamente en el sector sanitario se registraron 96 decesos. El manejo de la pandemia por parte de las autoridades nicaragüenses ha despertado muestras de preocupación a nivel nacional e internacional
El Observatorio Ciudadano reportó 2.397 víctimas fatales con signos de COVID-19 , muy por encima de los 99 que reconoció el Gobierno. De acuerdo al informe, solamente en el sector sanitario se registraron 96 decesos. El manejo de la pandemia por parte de las autoridades nicaragüenses ha despertado muestras de preocupación a nivel nacional e internacional

La oposición al régimen de Ortega denunció que los muertos por coronavirus en Nicaragua son 24 veces más que los reportados oficialmente

La oposición al régimen de Ortega denunció que los muertos por coronavirus en Nicaragua son 24 veces más que los reportados oficialmente

El Observatorio Ciudadano reportó 2.397 víctimas fatales con signos de COVID-19 , muy por encima de los 99 que reconoció el Gobierno. De acuerdo al informe, solamente en el sector sanitario se registraron 96 decesos. El manejo de la pandemia por parte de las autoridades nicaragüenses ha despertado muestras de preocupación a nivel nacional e internacional
El Observatorio Ciudadano reportó 2.397 víctimas fatales con signos de COVID-19 , muy por encima de los 99 que reconoció el Gobierno. De acuerdo al informe, solamente en el sector sanitario se registraron 96 decesos. El manejo de la pandemia por parte de las autoridades nicaragüenses ha despertado muestras de preocupación a nivel nacional e internacional

El Leeds United de Marcelo Bielsa se consagró campeón del Championship

El Leeds United de Marcelo Bielsa se consagró campeón del Championship

Debido a la derrota del Brentford en su visita al Stoke City, los dirigidos por el argentino se quedaron con el título a falta de dos compromisos
Debido a la derrota del Brentford en su visita al Stoke City, los dirigidos por el argentino se quedaron con el título a falta de dos compromisos

El Leeds United de Marcelo Bielsa se consagró campeón del Championship

El Leeds United de Marcelo Bielsa se consagró campeón del Championship

Debido a la derrota del Brentford en su visita al Stoke City, los dirigidos por el argentino se quedaron con el título a falta de dos compromisos
Debido a la derrota del Brentford en su visita al Stoke City, los dirigidos por el argentino se quedaron con el título a falta de dos compromisos

Éstas son las armas letales con las que el narco ha desafiado al gobierno mexicano

Éstas son las armas letales con las que el narco ha desafiado al gobierno mexicano

Con sangre y fuego, los narcos han aumentado su presencia en el país
Con sangre y fuego, los narcos han aumentado su presencia en el país

Éstas son las armas letales con las que el narco ha desafiado al gobierno mexicano

Éstas son las armas letales con las que el narco ha desafiado al gobierno mexicano

Con sangre y fuego, los narcos han aumentado su presencia en el país
Con sangre y fuego, los narcos han aumentado su presencia en el país

Así combaten los enfermos mexicanos de COVID la soledad

Así combaten los enfermos mexicanos de COVID la soledad

En el servicio se ha implementado el uso de gafetes con los nombres y sus fotos entre el personal de salud, una decisión sencilla pero que permite hacer la atención un poco más humanizada
En el servicio se ha implementado el uso de gafetes con los nombres y sus fotos entre el personal de salud, una decisión sencilla pero que permite hacer la atención un poco más humanizada

Así combaten los enfermos mexicanos de COVID la soledad

Así combaten los enfermos mexicanos de COVID la soledad

En el servicio se ha implementado el uso de gafetes con los nombres y sus fotos entre el personal de salud, una decisión sencilla pero que permite hacer la atención un poco más humanizada
En el servicio se ha implementado el uso de gafetes con los nombres y sus fotos entre el personal de salud, una decisión sencilla pero que permite hacer la atención un poco más humanizada

¿En dónde está Lozoya? Así fue el montaje de su llegada a México

¿En dónde está Lozoya? Así fue el montaje de su llegada a México

Horas después de que la FGR informara que el ex director de Pemex fue trasladado a un hospital privado por “problemas de salud”, se confirmó que Emilio Lozoya Austin nunca pisó el Reclusorio Norte
Horas después de que la FGR informara que el ex director de Pemex fue trasladado a un hospital privado por “problemas de salud”, se confirmó que Emilio Lozoya Austin nunca pisó el Reclusorio Norte

¿En dónde está Lozoya? Así fue el montaje de su llegada a México

¿En dónde está Lozoya? Así fue el montaje de su llegada a México

Horas después de que la FGR informara que el ex director de Pemex fue trasladado a un hospital privado por “problemas de salud”, se confirmó que Emilio Lozoya Austin nunca pisó el Reclusorio Norte
Horas después de que la FGR informara que el ex director de Pemex fue trasladado a un hospital privado por “problemas de salud”, se confirmó que Emilio Lozoya Austin nunca pisó el Reclusorio Norte

Hogar, dulce hogar

Hogar, dulce hogar

Nuestros hogares son “biológicamente relevantes”. Se vuelven, en este sentido, libres de estrés, proporcionándonos una reconfortante sensación de seguridad y de fiabilidad, imprescindibles para nuestra supervivencia y bienestar general.
Nuestros hogares son “biológicamente relevantes”. Se vuelven, en este sentido, libres de estrés, proporcionándonos una reconfortante sensación de seguridad y de fiabilidad, imprescindibles para nuestra supervivencia y bienestar general.

Hogar, dulce hogar

Hogar, dulce hogar

Nuestros hogares son “biológicamente relevantes”. Se vuelven, en este sentido, libres de estrés, proporcionándonos una reconfortante sensación de seguridad y de fiabilidad, imprescindibles para nuestra supervivencia y bienestar general.
Nuestros hogares son “biológicamente relevantes”. Se vuelven, en este sentido, libres de estrés, proporcionándonos una reconfortante sensación de seguridad y de fiabilidad, imprescindibles para nuestra supervivencia y bienestar general.
MAS NOTICIAS