ADVISORY FRANCE-NANTES/FIRE-CATHEDRAL PM

France's PM Castex in Nantes following cathedral fire
Start: 18 Jul 2020 14:16 GMT
End: 18 Jul 2020 15:16 GMT
NANTES, FRANCE - French Prime Minister Jean Castex visits the scene of a fire in the 15-century cathedral in the western French city of Nantes. The blaze blew out stained glass windows and destroyed the grand organ on Saturday, and officials said they suspected arson.
