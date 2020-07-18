ADVISORY FRANCE-NANTES/FIRE-CATHEDRAL PM

France's PM Castex in Nantes following cathedral fire

Start: 18 Jul 2020 14:16 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2020 15:16 GMT

NANTES, FRANCE - French Prime Minister Jean Castex visits the scene of a fire in the 15-century cathedral in the western French city of Nantes. The blaze blew out stained glass windows and destroyed the grand organ on Saturday, and officials said they suspected arson.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com