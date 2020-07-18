Sábado 18 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS-ROUNDTABLE -- EXACT SCHEDULE TBC -- TIMINGS APPROX

Por REUTERSJUL 18
18 de Julio de 2020

EU leaders meet to haggle over COVID recovery money

Start: 18 Jul 2020 06:45 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - The 27 national EU leaders meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-EDITORS NOTE: THE SCHEDULE FOR THIS THE SECOND DAY IS A TENTATIVE SCHEDULE AND MAY CHANGE AND MAY DEPEND HOW LATE THE FIRST DAY OF THE SUMMIT GOES ON TIL -- PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

BRUSSELS - The 27 national EU leaders arrive for a second day as they meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Arrivals

0800GMT APPROX - Roundtable

TIME TBC - Post summit news conference

TIME TBC - Merkel news conference

TIME TBC - Macron new conference and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Vacuna coronavirus: México está en la iniciativa COVAX de para adquirir la cura

EL subsecretario de Salud, Hugo López-Gatell señaló que el país está considerado por la OMS para que adquiera tempranamente vacunas contra COVID-19
El régimen chavista ordenó la prisión preventiva de Nicmer Evans por “instigación al odio”

El dirigente opositor y director del medio Punto de Corte detenido el lunes pasado será recluido en la sede de la Dirección General de Contrainteligencia Militar en Caracas. Sus abogados aseguraron que apelarán
Brasil prepara a su ejército para posibles conflictos armados en Sudamérica

La nueva versión del Libro Blanco de la Defensa expresa un giro en la política de seguridad exterior del país más grande y más poblado. Venezuela es el único país mencionado como punto crítico en la región
Cuba: hacer periodismo con miedo

El coronavirus y las protestas raciales dispararon la venta de armas en Estados Unidos

Fueron 19 millones de armas en los primeros seis meses del año. La preocupación por la seguridad personal ante la caída de la economía y las palabras de Trump marcaron los picos en las compras
Las modelos trans que conquistaron las tapas de las revistas más importantes

Valentina Sampaio volvió a hacer historia al aparecer en la portada de la edición de trajes de baño de "Sports Illustrated". Integra un pequeño lote que ha logrado vencer los prejuicios y alcanzar lugares estelares
Una ciudad aprobó una indemnización a los afroamericanos como reparación por su rol durante la esclavitud

Se votó en Asehville, en Carolina del Norte, En lugar de pagos directos individuales, consistirá en inversiones en las zonas donde los vecinos afroamericanos enfrentan desigualdades.
Manel Juan, experto español en inmunología: “Las personas protegidas contra el coronavirus son más que las que muestran los tests”

En una entrevista con Infobae, el jefe de Inmunología del Hospital Clínic de Barcelona se refirió al nivel relativamente bajo de personas con anticuerpos que muestran las pruebas serológicas, pero sostuvo que la gran protección contra el COVID-19 está vinculada a la respuesta celular contra el mismo
John Lewis, defensor de los derechos civiles y congresista estadounidense, murió a sus 80 años

El histórico dirigente afroamericano le diagnosticaran cáncer de páncreas en diciembre pasado
Para el gobierno es un “evidente montaje” video donde el CJNG hace una presunta muestra de fuerza

El secretario aseguró que actualmente no hay ningún grupo armado capaz de hacerle frente a las fuerzas federales
Las 3 claves del ascenso del Leeds, según Rafael Bielsa: “No veo que otro equipo juegue tan bien al fútbol”

El hermano de Marcelo, seguidor número 1 en Argentina, analizó futbolísticamente al cuadro del Loco y remarcó qué mejoró para subir a la Premier League
Ferrari, a la deriva y sin brújula en la Fórmula 1: las claves para entender la profunda crisis

Tiene el mejor presupuesto junto a Mercedes, pero arrastra frustraciones. La falta de un líder fuerte y sin experiencia concreta en lo deportivo. Los problemas con sus pilotos. La Scuderia cumplirá 1.000 carreras en la Máxima al borde del precipicio
