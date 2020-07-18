Sábado 18 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS-ROUNDTABLE -- EXACT SCHEDULE TBC --

Por REUTERSJUL 18
18 de Julio de 2020

EU leaders meet to haggle over COVID recovery money

Start: 18 Jul 2020 05:45 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - The 27 national EU leaders meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-EDITORS NOTE: THE SCHEDULE FOR THIS THE SECOND DAY IS A TENTATIVE SCHEDULE AND MAY CHANGE AND MAY DEPEND HOW LATE THE FIRST DAY OF THE SUMMIT GOES ON TIL -- PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

BRUSSELS - The 27 national EU leaders arrive for a second day as they meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT APPROX - Arrivals

0800GMT APPROX - Roundtable

TIME TBC - Post summit news conference

TIME TBC - Merkel news conference

TIME TBC - Macron new conference and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El congreso de Ecuador designó a María Alejandra Muñoz como vicepresidenta del gobierno

El congreso de Ecuador designó a María Alejandra Muñoz como vicepresidenta del gobierno

El parlamento eligió a la abogada de 41 años, quien ocupará la vicepresidencia hasta mayo próximo, cuando se cumplirán los cuatro años de gobierno
El parlamento eligió a la abogada de 41 años, quien ocupará la vicepresidencia hasta mayo próximo, cuando se cumplirán los cuatro años de gobierno

El congreso de Ecuador designó a María Alejandra Muñoz como vicepresidenta del gobierno

El congreso de Ecuador designó a María Alejandra Muñoz como vicepresidenta del gobierno

El parlamento eligió a la abogada de 41 años, quien ocupará la vicepresidencia hasta mayo próximo, cuando se cumplirán los cuatro años de gobierno
El parlamento eligió a la abogada de 41 años, quien ocupará la vicepresidencia hasta mayo próximo, cuando se cumplirán los cuatro años de gobierno

Concentran cinco municipios del Estado de México casi la mitad de contagios y defunciones por COVID-19

Concentran cinco municipios del Estado de México casi la mitad de contagios y defunciones por COVID-19

La entidad pasará de rojo a naranja en el semáforo epidemiológico a partir del próximo lunes 20 de julio
La entidad pasará de rojo a naranja en el semáforo epidemiológico a partir del próximo lunes 20 de julio

Concentran cinco municipios del Estado de México casi la mitad de contagios y defunciones por COVID-19

Concentran cinco municipios del Estado de México casi la mitad de contagios y defunciones por COVID-19

La entidad pasará de rojo a naranja en el semáforo epidemiológico a partir del próximo lunes 20 de julio
La entidad pasará de rojo a naranja en el semáforo epidemiológico a partir del próximo lunes 20 de julio

EEUU registró un nuevo récord de casos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

EEUU registró un nuevo récord de casos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

Las 77.638 nuevas infecciones detectadas en una jornada elevan a cerca de 3,64 millones el número de contagios positivos por Covid-19 en el país desde que comienzo de la pandemia
Las 77.638 nuevas infecciones detectadas en una jornada elevan a cerca de 3,64 millones el número de contagios positivos por Covid-19 en el país desde que comienzo de la pandemia

EEUU registró un nuevo récord de casos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

EEUU registró un nuevo récord de casos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

Las 77.638 nuevas infecciones detectadas en una jornada elevan a cerca de 3,64 millones el número de contagios positivos por Covid-19 en el país desde que comienzo de la pandemia
Las 77.638 nuevas infecciones detectadas en una jornada elevan a cerca de 3,64 millones el número de contagios positivos por Covid-19 en el país desde que comienzo de la pandemia

“No estamos aún dentro de los indicadores para pasar a semáforo amarillo”: Claudia Sheinbaum

“No estamos aún dentro de los indicadores para pasar a semáforo amarillo”: Claudia Sheinbaum

La Ciudad de México hasta el último reporte de la SSa es el estado con más contagios acumulados (61,351), personas fallecidas (8,101) y casos activos (4,025)
La Ciudad de México hasta el último reporte de la SSa es el estado con más contagios acumulados (61,351), personas fallecidas (8,101) y casos activos (4,025)

“No estamos aún dentro de los indicadores para pasar a semáforo amarillo”: Claudia Sheinbaum

“No estamos aún dentro de los indicadores para pasar a semáforo amarillo”: Claudia Sheinbaum

La Ciudad de México hasta el último reporte de la SSa es el estado con más contagios acumulados (61,351), personas fallecidas (8,101) y casos activos (4,025)
La Ciudad de México hasta el último reporte de la SSa es el estado con más contagios acumulados (61,351), personas fallecidas (8,101) y casos activos (4,025)

El estremecedor video sobre El Mencho que lo convirtió en tendencia en México

El estremecedor video sobre El Mencho que lo convirtió en tendencia en México

Al grito de "Somos gente del señor Mecho" y "grupo élite", los delincuentes hacen muestra de sus vehículos y armamento
Al grito de "Somos gente del señor Mecho" y "grupo élite", los delincuentes hacen muestra de sus vehículos y armamento

El estremecedor video sobre El Mencho que lo convirtió en tendencia en México

El estremecedor video sobre El Mencho que lo convirtió en tendencia en México

Al grito de "Somos gente del señor Mecho" y "grupo élite", los delincuentes hacen muestra de sus vehículos y armamento
Al grito de "Somos gente del señor Mecho" y "grupo élite", los delincuentes hacen muestra de sus vehículos y armamento

Morena recibió con beneplácito la disposición del Inegi para medir la riqueza

Morena recibió con beneplácito la disposición del Inegi para medir la riqueza

El presidente del Instituto, Julio Santaella, afirmó que el organismo sí podría medir el patrimonio de los mexicanos, pero únicamente con fines estadísticos
El presidente del Instituto, Julio Santaella, afirmó que el organismo sí podría medir el patrimonio de los mexicanos, pero únicamente con fines estadísticos

Morena recibió con beneplácito la disposición del Inegi para medir la riqueza

Morena recibió con beneplácito la disposición del Inegi para medir la riqueza

El presidente del Instituto, Julio Santaella, afirmó que el organismo sí podría medir el patrimonio de los mexicanos, pero únicamente con fines estadísticos
El presidente del Instituto, Julio Santaella, afirmó que el organismo sí podría medir el patrimonio de los mexicanos, pero únicamente con fines estadísticos

Jueza en EEUU retrasó la vista de libertad bajo fianza de César Duarte

Jueza en EEUU retrasó la vista de libertad bajo fianza de César Duarte

La audiencia del ex gobernador de Chihuahua se llevará a cabo el 30 de julio
La audiencia del ex gobernador de Chihuahua se llevará a cabo el 30 de julio

Jueza en EEUU retrasó la vista de libertad bajo fianza de César Duarte

Jueza en EEUU retrasó la vista de libertad bajo fianza de César Duarte

La audiencia del ex gobernador de Chihuahua se llevará a cabo el 30 de julio
La audiencia del ex gobernador de Chihuahua se llevará a cabo el 30 de julio

Personal médico de la Cruz Roja en la primera línea de batalla contra el COVID-19

Personal médico de la Cruz Roja en la primera línea de batalla contra el COVID-19

La institución asignó ambulancias y personal especializado para atender exclusivamente casos de personas sospechosas de estar infectadas con el virus
La institución asignó ambulancias y personal especializado para atender exclusivamente casos de personas sospechosas de estar infectadas con el virus

Personal médico de la Cruz Roja en la primera línea de batalla contra el COVID-19

Personal médico de la Cruz Roja en la primera línea de batalla contra el COVID-19

La institución asignó ambulancias y personal especializado para atender exclusivamente casos de personas sospechosas de estar infectadas con el virus
La institución asignó ambulancias y personal especializado para atender exclusivamente casos de personas sospechosas de estar infectadas con el virus

Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro cerró inscripciones por límite de beneficiarios

Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro cerró inscripciones por límite de beneficiarios

De mayo a julio, el programa aumentó en 117,275 jóvenes inscritos, dando 1,435,097 beneficiarios acumulados. La meta era llegar a los 1,500,000 jóvenes
De mayo a julio, el programa aumentó en 117,275 jóvenes inscritos, dando 1,435,097 beneficiarios acumulados. La meta era llegar a los 1,500,000 jóvenes

Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro cerró inscripciones por límite de beneficiarios

Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro cerró inscripciones por límite de beneficiarios

De mayo a julio, el programa aumentó en 117,275 jóvenes inscritos, dando 1,435,097 beneficiarios acumulados. La meta era llegar a los 1,500,000 jóvenes
De mayo a julio, el programa aumentó en 117,275 jóvenes inscritos, dando 1,435,097 beneficiarios acumulados. La meta era llegar a los 1,500,000 jóvenes

Jorge Zarza y el día que sufrió un desplante de Eiza González

Jorge Zarza y el día que sufrió un desplante de Eiza González

El conductor fue 'bateado' por la actriz cuando este le pidió que se tomara una foto con él
El conductor fue 'bateado' por la actriz cuando este le pidió que se tomara una foto con él

Jorge Zarza y el día que sufrió un desplante de Eiza González

Jorge Zarza y el día que sufrió un desplante de Eiza González

El conductor fue 'bateado' por la actriz cuando este le pidió que se tomara una foto con él
El conductor fue 'bateado' por la actriz cuando este le pidió que se tomara una foto con él

Jalisco: encontraron 23 cuerpos en fosa clandestina en una finca de El Salto

Jalisco: encontraron 23 cuerpos en fosa clandestina en una finca de El Salto

De acuerdo con el Sistema de Información Sobre Víctimas de Desaparición (Sisovid) del Gobierno del estado, Jalisco es una las entidades con más desaparecidos, al tener 9.413 personas pendientes de localizar
De acuerdo con el Sistema de Información Sobre Víctimas de Desaparición (Sisovid) del Gobierno del estado, Jalisco es una las entidades con más desaparecidos, al tener 9.413 personas pendientes de localizar

Jalisco: encontraron 23 cuerpos en fosa clandestina en una finca de El Salto

Jalisco: encontraron 23 cuerpos en fosa clandestina en una finca de El Salto

De acuerdo con el Sistema de Información Sobre Víctimas de Desaparición (Sisovid) del Gobierno del estado, Jalisco es una las entidades con más desaparecidos, al tener 9.413 personas pendientes de localizar
De acuerdo con el Sistema de Información Sobre Víctimas de Desaparición (Sisovid) del Gobierno del estado, Jalisco es una las entidades con más desaparecidos, al tener 9.413 personas pendientes de localizar

El Chapo Guzmán: a un año de su sentencia a cadena perpetua, esto es lo que se sabe de su apelación

El Chapo Guzmán: a un año de su sentencia a cadena perpetua, esto es lo que se sabe de su apelación

"Tenemos un legado de 'Chapitos', hijos de Joaquín Guzmán Loera, que han subido posiciones": DEA
"Tenemos un legado de 'Chapitos', hijos de Joaquín Guzmán Loera, que han subido posiciones": DEA

El Chapo Guzmán: a un año de su sentencia a cadena perpetua, esto es lo que se sabe de su apelación

El Chapo Guzmán: a un año de su sentencia a cadena perpetua, esto es lo que se sabe de su apelación

"Tenemos un legado de 'Chapitos', hijos de Joaquín Guzmán Loera, que han subido posiciones": DEA
"Tenemos un legado de 'Chapitos', hijos de Joaquín Guzmán Loera, que han subido posiciones": DEA
MAS NOTICIAS