Golpes y hasta globos de agua en el parlamento de Taiwán

17 de Julio de 2020

Punches, water balloons thrown in Taiwan parliament melee =(Video+Fotos)= Taipei, 17 Jul 2020 (AFP) - Taiwanese lawmakers threw punches and water balloons inside the legislature on Friday, the third parliamentary brawl in a fortnight, over the nomination of the head of a top government watchdog.A legislator from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was caught on camera punching an opposition party member during a vote on nominee Chen Chu.Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers later threw water balloons at the speakers' podium, forcing their DPP colleagues to don plastic raincoats and hold up cardboard shields.The parliament in Taipei was once notorious for mass brawls, and has been the scene of frequent protests.Scuffles broke out over reform policies and pension cuts when President Tsai Ing-wen first took office four years ago.Such confrontations had since subsided, but in the last fortnight they have returned with abandon over the decision to nominate Chen, 70, to head the Control Yuan, an investigatory agency that monitors the other branches of government.The KMT is opposed to her appointment, which requires approval from the DPP-dominated parliament.The party also claimed that 24 out of 27 people nominated for membership of the Control Yuan have close ties with the DPP in the "worst ever" nomination list for the agency."We demand a new review and we demand the nominations be withdrawn," KMT chairman Johnny Chiang told supporters gathered outside the Control Yuan building, also in the capital.Chen is a long-time human rights advocate and was jailed for six years when Taiwan was a dictatorship under the KMT.Despite the morning's melee, voting went ahead and Chen's nomination was approved.She has said she will quit the DPP after her nomination is approved, to maintain the impartiality of the position, and accused the opposition of smearing her with unfounded accusations.aw/jta/leg/amj -------------------------------------------------------------

La increíble foto que compartió la NASA del cometa Neowise sobre Cancún

Desde la playa de este paradisíaco lugar mexicano y al amanecer, el fotógrafo ha captado hermosas postales irrepetibles
Desde la playa de este paradisíaco lugar mexicano y al amanecer, el fotógrafo ha captado hermosas postales irrepetibles
EEUU llamó a todos los “países preocupados por los derechos humanos” a que aumenten la presión sobre el régimen de Maduro

El Subsecretario de Estado norteamericano para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental, Michael Kozak, volvió a pedir cooperación internacional para superar la crisis de Venezuela
El Subsecretario de Estado norteamericano para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental, Michael Kozak, volvió a pedir cooperación internacional para superar la crisis de Venezuela
Nostalgia y buenos deseos: así fue la emotiva despedida de Jorge Zarza tras una década en Hechos AM

El futuro del presentador aún es incierto dentro de las filas de TV Azteca
El futuro del presentador aún es incierto dentro de las filas de TV Azteca
Ajustes de cuentas en el bajo mundo del narco: ejecutaron a Edgar Villegas “El H”, jefe de sicarios de Los Salazar

El supuesto líder criminal fue asesinado al interior de una barbería en Hermosillo, Sonora
El supuesto líder criminal fue asesinado al interior de una barbería en Hermosillo, Sonora
Los orígenes de “El Mayo” Zambada: cómo pasó de lavacoches a jefe máximo del Cártel de Sinaloa

Dicen que es la sombra detrás del narcopoder, el criminal que nunca ha sido alcanzado por el largo brazo de la ley
Dicen que es la sombra detrás del narcopoder, el criminal que nunca ha sido alcanzado por el largo brazo de la ley
Duro ataque del canciller de Maduro al presidente de la Cámara de Diputados de la Argentina

Jorge Arreaza es uno de los voceros del régimen. Esta vez agravió a Sergio Massa, líder de una de las fuerzas que componen el gobierno de Alberto Fernández
Jorge Arreaza es uno de los voceros del régimen. Esta vez agravió a Sergio Massa, líder de una de las fuerzas que componen el gobierno de Alberto Fernández
El Departamento del Tesoro de EEUU sancionó al hijo de Daniel Ortega, líder del régimen de Nicaragua

Steven T. Mnuchin afirmó que su país "va a seguir golpeando a quienes apuntalan al régimen y desvían fondos de la economía nicaragüense"
Steven T. Mnuchin afirmó que su país "va a seguir golpeando a quienes apuntalan al régimen y desvían fondos de la economía nicaragüense"
López Obrador pidió transparencia a FGR en el caso Lozoya y aclarar si fue trasladado directamente del aeropuerto a un hospital

El mandatario aseguró que desde “hace cuatro o cinco meses” que no habla con el Fiscal Alejandro Gertz Manero
El mandatario aseguró que desde “hace cuatro o cinco meses” que no habla con el Fiscal Alejandro Gertz Manero
Emilio Lozoya: la llave de López Obrador para revelar la corrupción en el sexenio de Peña Nieto

En 1999 colaboró en el Banco de México como analista responsable de la inversión de las reservas internacionales en valores y en el BID con la Corporación Interamericana de Inversiones
En 1999 colaboró en el Banco de México como analista responsable de la inversión de las reservas internacionales en valores y en el BID con la Corporación Interamericana de Inversiones
El histórico récord que Karim Benzema le puede prohibir a Lionel Messi en la última fecha de La Liga

Aunque el título quedó a manos del Real Madrid, Lionel Messi tiene la chance de seguir haciendo historia dentro del torneo español
Aunque el título quedó a manos del Real Madrid, Lionel Messi tiene la chance de seguir haciendo historia dentro del torneo español
“Así le dice Tini”: un mensaje de Danna Paola hacia Sebastián Yatra causó polémica tras el estreno de “No Bailes Sola”

La colaboración musical de los artistas fue lanzada hace unas horas
La colaboración musical de los artistas fue lanzada hace unas horas
Más tensión entre el chavismo e Iván Duque: el régimen de Maduro confirmó el arresto de tres colombianos por “contrabando”

El gobierno colombiano había informado que sus nacionales transportaban ayuda humanitaria para comunidades indígenas
El gobierno colombiano había informado que sus nacionales transportaban ayuda humanitaria para comunidades indígenas
