Viernes 17 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-PENCE/

Por REUTERSJUL 17
17 de Julio de 2020

U.S. vice president Pence visits Wisconsin

Start: 17 Jul 2020 16:53 GMT

End: 17 Jul 2020 17:53 GMT

RIPON, WISCONSIN - U.S. vice president Mike Pence visits Wisconsin

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Trámites con Cofepris y Conacyt detienen la disponibilidad de ventilador desarrollado por la UNAM

Los especialistas del Laboratorio de Instrumentación Espacial de la universidad dieron a conocer que el dispositivo ya está listo desde hace ocho semanas
Trámites con Cofepris y Conacyt detienen la disponibilidad de ventilador desarrollado por la UNAM

Los especialistas del Laboratorio de Instrumentación Espacial de la universidad dieron a conocer que el dispositivo ya está listo desde hace ocho semanas
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, jueza de la Corte Suprema de EEUU, anunció que está bajo tratamiento por un cáncer de hígado

La magistrada, de 87 años, había salido este miércoles del hospital después de haber sido ingresada el día anterior con fiebre y escalofríos por una posible infección
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, jueza de la Corte Suprema de EEUU, anunció que está bajo tratamiento por un cáncer de hígado

La magistrada, de 87 años, había salido este miércoles del hospital después de haber sido ingresada el día anterior con fiebre y escalofríos por una posible infección
Alerta en Colombia: aumentaron las intoxicaciones por ingerir productos de aseo como remedios contra el coronavirus

Químicos, alcoholes, desinfectantes y otros productos de limpieza están siendo consumidos por los colombianos para tratar las afectaciones por el Covid-19. Autoridades sanitarias del país lanzaron una alerta por el incremento de personas intoxicadas.
Alerta en Colombia: aumentaron las intoxicaciones por ingerir productos de aseo como remedios contra el coronavirus

Químicos, alcoholes, desinfectantes y otros productos de limpieza están siendo consumidos por los colombianos para tratar las afectaciones por el Covid-19. Autoridades sanitarias del país lanzaron una alerta por el incremento de personas intoxicadas.
La increíble foto que compartió la NASA del cometa Neowise sobre Cancún

Desde la playa de este paradisíaco lugar mexicano y al amanecer, el fotógrafo ha captado hermosas postales irrepetibles
La increíble foto que compartió la NASA del cometa Neowise sobre Cancún

Desde la playa de este paradisíaco lugar mexicano y al amanecer, el fotógrafo ha captado hermosas postales irrepetibles
EEUU llamó a todos los “países preocupados por los derechos humanos” a que aumenten la presión sobre el régimen de Maduro

El Subsecretario de Estado norteamericano para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental, Michael Kozak, volvió a pedir cooperación internacional para superar la crisis de Venezuela
EEUU llamó a todos los “países preocupados por los derechos humanos” a que aumenten la presión sobre el régimen de Maduro

El Subsecretario de Estado norteamericano para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental, Michael Kozak, volvió a pedir cooperación internacional para superar la crisis de Venezuela
Nostalgia y buenos deseos: así fue la emotiva despedida de Jorge Zarza tras una década en Hechos AM

El futuro del presentador aún es incierto dentro de las filas de TV Azteca
Nostalgia y buenos deseos: así fue la emotiva despedida de Jorge Zarza tras una década en Hechos AM

El futuro del presentador aún es incierto dentro de las filas de TV Azteca
Ajustes de cuentas en el bajo mundo del narco: ejecutaron a Edgar Villegas “El H”, jefe de sicarios de Los Salazar

El supuesto líder criminal fue asesinado al interior de una barbería en Hermosillo, Sonora
Ajustes de cuentas en el bajo mundo del narco: ejecutaron a Edgar Villegas “El H”, jefe de sicarios de Los Salazar

El supuesto líder criminal fue asesinado al interior de una barbería en Hermosillo, Sonora
Los orígenes de “El Mayo” Zambada: cómo pasó de lavacoches a jefe máximo del Cártel de Sinaloa

Dicen que es la sombra detrás del narcopoder, el criminal que nunca ha sido alcanzado por el largo brazo de la ley
Los orígenes de “El Mayo” Zambada: cómo pasó de lavacoches a jefe máximo del Cártel de Sinaloa

Dicen que es la sombra detrás del narcopoder, el criminal que nunca ha sido alcanzado por el largo brazo de la ley
Duro ataque del canciller de Maduro al presidente de la Cámara de Diputados de la Argentina

Jorge Arreaza es uno de los voceros del régimen. Esta vez agravió a Sergio Massa, líder de una de las fuerzas que componen el gobierno de Alberto Fernández
Duro ataque del canciller de Maduro al presidente de la Cámara de Diputados de la Argentina

Jorge Arreaza es uno de los voceros del régimen. Esta vez agravió a Sergio Massa, líder de una de las fuerzas que componen el gobierno de Alberto Fernández
El Departamento del Tesoro de EEUU sancionó al hijo de Daniel Ortega, líder del régimen de Nicaragua

Steven T. Mnuchin afirmó que su país "va a seguir golpeando a quienes apuntalan al régimen y desvían fondos de la economía nicaragüense"
El Departamento del Tesoro de EEUU sancionó al hijo de Daniel Ortega, líder del régimen de Nicaragua

Steven T. Mnuchin afirmó que su país "va a seguir golpeando a quienes apuntalan al régimen y desvían fondos de la economía nicaragüense"
López Obrador pidió transparencia a FGR en el caso Lozoya y aclarar si fue trasladado directamente del aeropuerto a un hospital

El mandatario aseguró que desde “hace cuatro o cinco meses” que no habla con el Fiscal Alejandro Gertz Manero
López Obrador pidió transparencia a FGR en el caso Lozoya y aclarar si fue trasladado directamente del aeropuerto a un hospital

El mandatario aseguró que desde “hace cuatro o cinco meses” que no habla con el Fiscal Alejandro Gertz Manero
Emilio Lozoya: la llave de López Obrador para revelar la corrupción en el sexenio de Peña Nieto

En 1999 colaboró en el Banco de México como analista responsable de la inversión de las reservas internacionales en valores y en el BID con la Corporación Interamericana de Inversiones
Emilio Lozoya: la llave de López Obrador para revelar la corrupción en el sexenio de Peña Nieto

En 1999 colaboró en el Banco de México como analista responsable de la inversión de las reservas internacionales en valores y en el BID con la Corporación Interamericana de Inversiones
