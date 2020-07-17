ADVISORY USA-PENCE/

U.S. vice president Pence visits Wisconsin
Start: 17 Jul 2020 16:53 GMT
End: 17 Jul 2020 17:53 GMT
RIPON, WISCONSIN - U.S. vice president Mike Pence visits Wisconsin
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Químicos, alcoholes, desinfectantes y otros productos de limpieza están siendo consumidos por los colombianos para tratar las afectaciones por el Covid-19. Autoridades sanitarias del país lanzaron una alerta por el incremento de personas intoxicadas.
MAS NOTICIAS