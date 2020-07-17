Viernes 17 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/--APPROX START TIME

Por REUTERSJUL 17
17 de Julio de 2020

Tokyo 2020 newser after delivering presentation to IOC

Start: 17 Jul 2020 11:17 GMT

End: 17 Jul 2020 13:54 GMT

TOKYO - Tokyo 2020 organisers hold a news conference after giving a presentation to the International Olympic Committee about progress towards the rearranged Games next year.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

