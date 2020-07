ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON -- POSSIBLE ONLY

UK PM Johnson holds a newser on coronavirus restrictions

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference where he is to announce that they will ease the government's work from home advice and call on people to return to their workplaces.

