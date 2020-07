ADVISORY FLASH--BRITAIN-ROYALS/VETERAN-KNIGHTHOOD

Queen Elizabeth knights 100yo Captain Tom Moore

Start: 17 Jul 2020 14:34 GMT

End: 17 Jul 2020 14:44 GMT

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - - Queen Elizabeth II knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognising the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the novel coronavirus outbreak by raising over $40 million for health workers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NO USE UK

Source: ROYAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Oddly Enough

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com