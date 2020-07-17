ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/DEPARTURES

EU leaders depart at end of day 1 of leaders summit
Start: 17 Jul 2020 21:52 GMT
End: 17 Jul 2020 23:07 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU leaders depart at the end of the first day from their first in person meeting in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC - Departures
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Dustin Honken fue condenado por cometer cinco asesinatos, entre ellos el de dos niñas. Recibió una inyección letal en la prisión de Terre Haute, Indiana y se convirtió en el tercer preso federal en morir por este medio en la semana
MAS NOTICIAS