Viernes 17 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/DEPARTURES

Por REUTERSJUL 17
17 de Julio de 2020

EU leaders depart at end of day 1 of leaders summit

Start: 17 Jul 2020 21:52 GMT

End: 17 Jul 2020 23:07 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU leaders depart at the end of the first day from their first in person meeting in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Departures

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La Guardia Nacional Bolivariana asesinó de un disparo a un joven venezolano durante una protesta por la falta de gasolina

El hecho ocurrió en Isla de Toas, en el estado de Zulia. La víctima, de 18 años, fue identificada como Joel Albornoz
El hecho ocurrió en Isla de Toas, en el estado de Zulia. La víctima, de 18 años, fue identificada como Joel Albornoz
Osorio Chong aseguró que no es propietario de una residencia en la CDMX

El legislador aclaró que es ha sido transparente sobre su patrimonio
Osorio Chong aseguró que no es propietario de una residencia en la CDMX

El legislador aclaró que es ha sido transparente sobre su patrimonio
Su amor por el Chapo Guzmán la llevó al área para enfermos mentales de una cárcel masculina de máxima seguridad

De la larga lista de esposas, novias y amantes del narcotraficante mexicano, poco se habla de la mujer con la que lo detuvieron en 1993
Su amor por el Chapo Guzmán la llevó al área para enfermos mentales de una cárcel masculina de máxima seguridad

De la larga lista de esposas, novias y amantes del narcotraficante mexicano, poco se habla de la mujer con la que lo detuvieron en 1993
Quién era y qué delitos cometió Dustin Honken, el tercer preso federal ejecutado en Estados Unidos esta semana

Dustin Honken fue condenado por cometer cinco asesinatos, entre ellos el de dos niñas. Recibió una inyección letal en la prisión de Terre Haute, Indiana y se convirtió en el tercer preso federal en morir por este medio en la semana
Quién era y qué delitos cometió Dustin Honken, el tercer preso federal ejecutado en Estados Unidos esta semana

Dustin Honken fue condenado por cometer cinco asesinatos, entre ellos el de dos niñas. Recibió una inyección letal en la prisión de Terre Haute, Indiana y se convirtió en el tercer preso federal en morir por este medio en la semana
Cómo sería la consulta de Andrés Manuel López Obrador para enjuiciar a los ex presidentes

Ha insistido en que el pueblo es bueno y sabio, pero que incluso de llevarse a cabo ese referéndum, él votaría en contra
Cómo sería la consulta de Andrés Manuel López Obrador para enjuiciar a los ex presidentes

Ha insistido en que el pueblo es bueno y sabio, pero que incluso de llevarse a cabo ese referéndum, él votaría en contra
Gigi Hadid despejó las dudas y mostró las primeras imágenes de su embarazo

La modelo, quien espera su primer hijo con Zayn Malik, posó en un video para sus fans
Gigi Hadid despejó las dudas y mostró las primeras imágenes de su embarazo

La modelo, quien espera su primer hijo con Zayn Malik, posó en un video para sus fans
La OMS indicó que la propagación del coronavirus en Brasil “alcanzó una meseta”

Michael Ryan, responsable de emergencias del organismo internacional, explicó cómo el segundo más afectado por la pandemia en todo el mundo debe obrar para aprovechar la oportunidad de detener la transmisión del virus
La OMS indicó que la propagación del coronavirus en Brasil “alcanzó una meseta”

Michael Ryan, responsable de emergencias del organismo internacional, explicó cómo el segundo más afectado por la pandemia en todo el mundo debe obrar para aprovechar la oportunidad de detener la transmisión del virus
Tokio 2020 es un enigma: puede ser con público, puede ser sin público... o puede no ser

El mundo olímpico depende del comportamiento de la pandemia del coronavirus y de lo que suceda en Estados Unidos con Donald Trump
Tokio 2020 es un enigma: puede ser con público, puede ser sin público... o puede no ser

El mundo olímpico depende del comportamiento de la pandemia del coronavirus y de lo que suceda en Estados Unidos con Donald Trump
Gobierno firmará acuerdo para reparar daño a víctimas de la masacre de Acteal

Se celebrará un acto de reconocimiento del Estado mexicano por los hechos que dieron lugar a la muerte de al menos 45 indígenas tzotziles en un campamento de desplazados en el municipio de Chenalhó
Gobierno firmará acuerdo para reparar daño a víctimas de la masacre de Acteal

Se celebrará un acto de reconocimiento del Estado mexicano por los hechos que dieron lugar a la muerte de al menos 45 indígenas tzotziles en un campamento de desplazados en el municipio de Chenalhó
César Duarte no ha perdido la batalla, sus abogados podrían dar sorpresas, advirtió Jaime García Chávez

El abogado chihuahuense es de los personajes más informados en el caso del ex gobernador de Chihuahua
César Duarte no ha perdido la batalla, sus abogados podrían dar sorpresas, advirtió Jaime García Chávez

El abogado chihuahuense es de los personajes más informados en el caso del ex gobernador de Chihuahua
Eiza González reveló un secreto íntimo de su niñez

La actriz juró no rendirse nunca en su intento por culminar su carrera en el mundo del espectáculo
Eiza González reveló un secreto íntimo de su niñez

La actriz juró no rendirse nunca en su intento por culminar su carrera en el mundo del espectáculo
Así son los helicópteros con vista panorámica de Iván Guzmán, “El Rey de la Cocaína”

Se trataría de un par de aeronaves modelo Robinson R22 Beta II de uso civil y que no tiene capacidad militar
Así son los helicópteros con vista panorámica de Iván Guzmán, “El Rey de la Cocaína”

Se trataría de un par de aeronaves modelo Robinson R22 Beta II de uso civil y que no tiene capacidad militar
