ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/MCENANY

Por REUTERSJUL 16
16 de Julio de 2020

McEnany holds White House briefing

Start: 16 Jul 2020 17:00 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2020 18:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a briefing at the White House. James S. Brady Briefing Room, White House.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WUTH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Quién era Fahim Saleh, el CEO millonario de 33 años que fue asesinado y desmembrado en su departamento en Nueva York

El joven era propietario de varias start-ups en países como Bangladesh, Nigeria o Nepal
El juicio de Johnny Depp: por qué Vanessa Paradis y Winona Ryder no hablarán en defensa del actor

El abogado del actor descartó los testimonios de las famosas porque no abonan en la demanda por difamación contra a un diario británico
Cristian Castro admitió que ha jaloneado a Verónica Castro: “He tenido mil peleas con mi mamá”

El cantante minimizó la pelea que, según Yolanda Andrade, llevó a la estrella al hospital
Por puro coraje se están quitando la máscara: López Obrador reitera dura réplica a carta de intelectuales para formar bloque opositor

El presindente de México contestó al llamado que algunos escritores y periodistas mexicanos hicieron para crear un “bloque opositor”
Flamengo le ganó el clásico a Fluminense y alzó el trofeo en el Campeonato Carioca

El equipo de Jorge Jesus se impuso 1-0 en el Maracaná y se consagró campeón del Torneo Carioca, el primer certamen deportivo de Sudamérica en regresar a la actividad en plena pandemia
“30 años sin ganar nada y siguen reclamando”: la dolorosa frase de Javier Aquino a Cruz Azul, su ex equipo

Después de que los celestes ganaran en la tanda de penales contra Tigres UANL, se suscitó una fuerte bronca entre Guido Pizarro y Robert Dante Siboldi
Denunciaron que hackers rusos intentaron robar información a laboratorios y organizaciones sobre la vacuna contra el coronavirus

Lo anunció el canciller británico, tras una investigación conjunta con las agencias de seguridad informática estadounidense y canadiense
Kate del Castillo alista la tercera temporada de “La Reina del Sur”: “Va a ser el mayor desafío”

La actriz trabaja junto con el escritor Pérez Reverte para hacer el esquema de la acción
Pensión y retiro: cuáles son las Afores que otorgan mayores rendimientos para los nacidos entre 1985 y 1989

Las Siefores son el medio a través del cual la Afore invierte los recursos de la cuenta individual
Estados Unidos volvió a registrar más de un millón de solicitudes de subsidio por desempleo en una semana

La variación con respecto al reporte previo es mínima: 1.300.000 pedidos. Se mantiene en un nivel históricamente alto desde que comenzó la cuarentena por la pandemia de coronavirus y algunas zonas del país vuelven a imponer restricciones
López Obrador sí investiga a Enrique Peña Nieto y a Luis Videgaray

Las indagatorias contra el ex mandatario incluyen casas y empresas
El desesperante presente que vive Ryan Dorsey, el ex de Naya Rivera

El padre del pequeño Josey, quien presenció el momento en que su madre se ahogó en un lago de California, está sin dormir y se pregunta cómo crecerá su hijo
