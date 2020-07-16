ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/MCENANY

McEnany holds White House briefing
Start: 16 Jul 2020 17:00 GMT
End: 16 Jul 2020 18:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a briefing at the White House. James S. Brady Briefing Room, White House.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WUTH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
