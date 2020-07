ADVISORY SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD/CELEBRATIONS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Real Madrid fans celebrate winning La Liga

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT.

EDITORS NOTE: REAL MADRID WILL BECOME CHAMPIONS IF THEY WIN THE GAME THAT KICKS OFF AT 1900GMT - CELEBRATIONS WOULD THEN BE EXPECTED DESPITE CALLS NOT TO

MADRID - Fans celebrate as Real Madrid win the La Liga, despite calls from the club and city authorities not to take to the streets.

