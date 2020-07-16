Jueves 16 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING -- APPROXIMATE TIMING --

Por REUTERSJUL 16
16 de Julio de 2020

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak

Start: 20 Jul 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2020 16:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT APPROX - Briefing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

López Obrador sí investiga a Enrique Peña Nieto y a Luis Videgaray

Las indagatorias contra el ex mandatario incluyen casas y empresas
El desesperante presente que vive Ryan Dorsey, el ex de Naya Rivera

El padre del pequeño Josey, quien presenció el momento en que su madre se ahogó en un lago de California, está sin dormir y se pregunta cómo crecerá su hijo
Cártel de Sinaloa señaló al sobrino de Caro Quintero por violencia en Caborca

En Sonora, grupos criminales antagónicos han emitido narcomensajes dedicados a evidenciar la violencia y los nexos del crimen con las autoridades estatales
“El Capi” Pérez tomó con humor los memes que le enviaron tras su contagio de COVID-19

En sus redes sociales compartió imágenes que lo relacionaron con Valentín Elizalde
Las imágenes del tornado que sorprendió a habitantes y dejó afectaciones en Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas

Las autoridades reportaron que la formación de una nube en forma de embudo arrancó varios techos de lámina, afectó a árboles de la zona y causó problemas viales
Las extrañas vacaciones de Erling Haaland: las fotos que provocaron las risas de sus compañeros del Dortmund

El joven artillero viajó a Noruega para descansar junto a su familia y publicó algunas singulares imágenes que son furor en las redes sociales
23 años de robos, crímenes salvajes y una polémica libertad condicional: quién era el asesino que fue ejecutado hoy en EEUU

El largo historial delictivo de Wesley Ira Purkey comenzó en 1975 y terminó tras secuestrar, violar y asesinar a una joven de 16 años y una mujer de 80 años enferma de polio en 1998
La recuperación económica en México será lenta y tortuosa: BBVA

La entidad financiera estimó una contracción del PIB de 10% y la expectativa de crecimiento para el 2021 es de 3.7%
La Justicia de San Pablo decretó la quiebra de la aerolínea Avianca Brasil

En agosto de 2018 se había acogido a la ley de bancarrotas en un intento de reestructurar sus finanzas y seguir operando, pero la semana pasada admitió el fracaso de sus negociaciones con los acreedores
Alfaro frente a AMLO: “Asumo con humildad la responsabilidad de corregir lo que yo he hecho mal”

López Obrador visita Jalisco, bastión de la infame expansión del CJNG

La historia del CJNG se remonta a julio de 2010, luego de que el ex capo del Cártel de Sinaloa, Ignacio Coronel, alias “Nacho”, fuera abatido por las fuerzas de seguridad.
Un alcalde se suicidó y su acusadora no será escuchada

Las acusaciones en contra de un prominente alcalde liberal son la última evidencia en una serie de terribles injusticias cometidas en contra de las mujeres coreanas
