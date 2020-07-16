ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BOLSONARO

Bolsonaro gives virtual address after testing COVID positive
Start: 16 Jul 2020 22:02 GMT
End: 16 Jul 2020 23:02 GMT
BRASILIA – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks live in an address broadcast via Facebook a day after testing positive for coronavirus a second time.
