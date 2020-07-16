Jueves 16 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BOLSONARO

Por REUTERSJUL 16
16 de Julio de 2020

Bolsonaro gives virtual address after testing COVID positive

Start: 16 Jul 2020 22:02 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2020 23:02 GMT

BRASILIA – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks live in an address broadcast via Facebook a day after testing positive for coronavirus a second time.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST COURTESY BRAZIL PRESIDENCY

DIGITAL: MUST COURTESY BRAZIL PRESIDENCY

Source: BRAZIL PRESIDENCY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH PORTUGUESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Diez claves para entender el caso de Emilio Lozoya Austin

Diez claves para entender el caso de Emilio Lozoya Austin

Desde los presuntos sobornos de Odebrecht hasta la compra a sobre costo de la planta chatarra de Agro Nitrogenados
Desde los presuntos sobornos de Odebrecht hasta la compra a sobre costo de la planta chatarra de Agro Nitrogenados

Diez claves para entender el caso de Emilio Lozoya Austin

Diez claves para entender el caso de Emilio Lozoya Austin

Desde los presuntos sobornos de Odebrecht hasta la compra a sobre costo de la planta chatarra de Agro Nitrogenados
Desde los presuntos sobornos de Odebrecht hasta la compra a sobre costo de la planta chatarra de Agro Nitrogenados

Miranda de Wallace denunció que secuestraron a su abogado tras presentar una denuncia por corrupción contra un funcionario público

Miranda de Wallace denunció que secuestraron a su abogado tras presentar una denuncia por corrupción contra un funcionario público

Dijo que es una víctima, no como el periodista que ayer la acusó "hostigamiento legal" por estar en contra de su investigación en torno al secuestro de su hijo
Dijo que es una víctima, no como el periodista que ayer la acusó "hostigamiento legal" por estar en contra de su investigación en torno al secuestro de su hijo

Miranda de Wallace denunció que secuestraron a su abogado tras presentar una denuncia por corrupción contra un funcionario público

Miranda de Wallace denunció que secuestraron a su abogado tras presentar una denuncia por corrupción contra un funcionario público

Dijo que es una víctima, no como el periodista que ayer la acusó "hostigamiento legal" por estar en contra de su investigación en torno al secuestro de su hijo
Dijo que es una víctima, no como el periodista que ayer la acusó "hostigamiento legal" por estar en contra de su investigación en torno al secuestro de su hijo

Maite Perroni: de la inocente Lupita de RBD al erotismo de su más reciente serie

Maite Perroni: de la inocente Lupita de RBD al erotismo de su más reciente serie

"Oscuro deseo", la serie que actualmente protagoniza la actriz, se encuentra disponible a través de Netflix
"Oscuro deseo", la serie que actualmente protagoniza la actriz, se encuentra disponible a través de Netflix

Maite Perroni: de la inocente Lupita de RBD al erotismo de su más reciente serie

Maite Perroni: de la inocente Lupita de RBD al erotismo de su más reciente serie

"Oscuro deseo", la serie que actualmente protagoniza la actriz, se encuentra disponible a través de Netflix
"Oscuro deseo", la serie que actualmente protagoniza la actriz, se encuentra disponible a través de Netflix

Por qué pidió licencia la senadora del PRI Vanessa Rubio y cuál es su relación con el gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto

Por qué pidió licencia la senadora del PRI Vanessa Rubio y cuál es su relación con el gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto

La legisladora aseguró que se dedicará por un tiempo a la academia y a realizar consultorías; su inesperada solicitud llegó unas horas antes de la llegada de Emilio Lozoya a México
La legisladora aseguró que se dedicará por un tiempo a la academia y a realizar consultorías; su inesperada solicitud llegó unas horas antes de la llegada de Emilio Lozoya a México

Por qué pidió licencia la senadora del PRI Vanessa Rubio y cuál es su relación con el gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto

Por qué pidió licencia la senadora del PRI Vanessa Rubio y cuál es su relación con el gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto

La legisladora aseguró que se dedicará por un tiempo a la academia y a realizar consultorías; su inesperada solicitud llegó unas horas antes de la llegada de Emilio Lozoya a México
La legisladora aseguró que se dedicará por un tiempo a la academia y a realizar consultorías; su inesperada solicitud llegó unas horas antes de la llegada de Emilio Lozoya a México

Shanik Aspe dio a luz y éstas son las primeras imágenes de su bebé Carlotta

Shanik Aspe dio a luz y éstas son las primeras imágenes de su bebé Carlotta

La presentadora de televisión narró cómo fue su labor de parto que ocurrió la noche de este miércoles
La presentadora de televisión narró cómo fue su labor de parto que ocurrió la noche de este miércoles

Shanik Aspe dio a luz y éstas son las primeras imágenes de su bebé Carlotta

Shanik Aspe dio a luz y éstas son las primeras imágenes de su bebé Carlotta

La presentadora de televisión narró cómo fue su labor de parto que ocurrió la noche de este miércoles
La presentadora de televisión narró cómo fue su labor de parto que ocurrió la noche de este miércoles

Coronavirus en México: casi 12 millones perdieron su empleo; mujeres y jóvenes los más afectados

Coronavirus en México: casi 12 millones perdieron su empleo; mujeres y jóvenes los más afectados

Las medidas de distanciamiento social, derivadas la epidemia de COVID-19, han ocasionado la pérdida de trabajo de millones de personas, reportó la organización Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza
Las medidas de distanciamiento social, derivadas la epidemia de COVID-19, han ocasionado la pérdida de trabajo de millones de personas, reportó la organización Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza

Coronavirus en México: casi 12 millones perdieron su empleo; mujeres y jóvenes los más afectados

Coronavirus en México: casi 12 millones perdieron su empleo; mujeres y jóvenes los más afectados

Las medidas de distanciamiento social, derivadas la epidemia de COVID-19, han ocasionado la pérdida de trabajo de millones de personas, reportó la organización Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza
Las medidas de distanciamiento social, derivadas la epidemia de COVID-19, han ocasionado la pérdida de trabajo de millones de personas, reportó la organización Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza

Narcos, pandilleros y ex priistas: quiénes serían los compañeros de prisión de Emilio Lozoya

Narcos, pandilleros y ex priistas: quiénes serían los compañeros de prisión de Emilio Lozoya

El ex director de Pemex dijo que cooperará con la FGR y aseguró que en la administración de Enrique Peña Nieto había una red federal de corrupción
El ex director de Pemex dijo que cooperará con la FGR y aseguró que en la administración de Enrique Peña Nieto había una red federal de corrupción

Narcos, pandilleros y ex priistas: quiénes serían los compañeros de prisión de Emilio Lozoya

Narcos, pandilleros y ex priistas: quiénes serían los compañeros de prisión de Emilio Lozoya

El ex director de Pemex dijo que cooperará con la FGR y aseguró que en la administración de Enrique Peña Nieto había una red federal de corrupción
El ex director de Pemex dijo que cooperará con la FGR y aseguró que en la administración de Enrique Peña Nieto había una red federal de corrupción

El polémico penal que debió repetirse por una avivada y marcó la esencia del Real Madrid en su camino al título

El polémico penal que debió repetirse por una avivada y marcó la esencia del Real Madrid en su camino al título

La escena que protagonizaron Sergio Ramos y Karim Benzema reflejó la perspicaz mirada que ensucia al campeón de la Liga. Las imágenes
La escena que protagonizaron Sergio Ramos y Karim Benzema reflejó la perspicaz mirada que ensucia al campeón de la Liga. Las imágenes

El polémico penal que debió repetirse por una avivada y marcó la esencia del Real Madrid en su camino al título

El polémico penal que debió repetirse por una avivada y marcó la esencia del Real Madrid en su camino al título

La escena que protagonizaron Sergio Ramos y Karim Benzema reflejó la perspicaz mirada que ensucia al campeón de la Liga. Las imágenes
La escena que protagonizaron Sergio Ramos y Karim Benzema reflejó la perspicaz mirada que ensucia al campeón de la Liga. Las imágenes

“La relación que se rompió fue con mi mamá”: Sofía Castro admitió tener mucha cercanía con el ex presidente Peña Nieto

“La relación que se rompió fue con mi mamá”: Sofía Castro admitió tener mucha cercanía con el ex presidente Peña Nieto

La hija de Angélica Rivera dijo que la única separación fue entre su madre y su padrastro pero ella sigue siendo muy cercana a Peña Nieto
La hija de Angélica Rivera dijo que la única separación fue entre su madre y su padrastro pero ella sigue siendo muy cercana a Peña Nieto

“La relación que se rompió fue con mi mamá”: Sofía Castro admitió tener mucha cercanía con el ex presidente Peña Nieto

“La relación que se rompió fue con mi mamá”: Sofía Castro admitió tener mucha cercanía con el ex presidente Peña Nieto

La hija de Angélica Rivera dijo que la única separación fue entre su madre y su padrastro pero ella sigue siendo muy cercana a Peña Nieto
La hija de Angélica Rivera dijo que la única separación fue entre su madre y su padrastro pero ella sigue siendo muy cercana a Peña Nieto

Brasil superó los dos millones de casos confirmados de coronavirus y el total de muertos asciende a 76.688

Brasil superó los dos millones de casos confirmados de coronavirus y el total de muertos asciende a 76.688

En las últimas 24 horas se reportaron 45.043 nuevos contagios y 1.322 muertes. Preocupa la alta velocidad de expansión del COVID-19 en el gigante sudamericano
En las últimas 24 horas se reportaron 45.043 nuevos contagios y 1.322 muertes. Preocupa la alta velocidad de expansión del COVID-19 en el gigante sudamericano

Brasil superó los dos millones de casos confirmados de coronavirus y el total de muertos asciende a 76.688

Brasil superó los dos millones de casos confirmados de coronavirus y el total de muertos asciende a 76.688

En las últimas 24 horas se reportaron 45.043 nuevos contagios y 1.322 muertes. Preocupa la alta velocidad de expansión del COVID-19 en el gigante sudamericano
En las últimas 24 horas se reportaron 45.043 nuevos contagios y 1.322 muertes. Preocupa la alta velocidad de expansión del COVID-19 en el gigante sudamericano

Lionel Messi estalló tras una nueva desilusión del Barcelona: “Así iba a ser difícil ganar la Champions, queda demostrado que no nos alcanzó ni para La Liga”

Lionel Messi estalló tras una nueva desilusión del Barcelona: “Así iba a ser difícil ganar la Champions, queda demostrado que no nos alcanzó ni para La Liga”

El capitán del equipo azulgrana habló tras la derrota de su equipo frente al Osasuna y exigió autocrítica dentro del plantel y del club. Además, felicitó al Real Madrid por el título y advirtió que si n revierten la situación, podrían perder ante Napoli en la Champions League
El capitán del equipo azulgrana habló tras la derrota de su equipo frente al Osasuna y exigió autocrítica dentro del plantel y del club. Además, felicitó al Real Madrid por el título y advirtió que si n revierten la situación, podrían perder ante Napoli en la Champions League

Lionel Messi estalló tras una nueva desilusión del Barcelona: “Así iba a ser difícil ganar la Champions, queda demostrado que no nos alcanzó ni para La Liga”

Lionel Messi estalló tras una nueva desilusión del Barcelona: “Así iba a ser difícil ganar la Champions, queda demostrado que no nos alcanzó ni para La Liga”

El capitán del equipo azulgrana habló tras la derrota de su equipo frente al Osasuna y exigió autocrítica dentro del plantel y del club. Además, felicitó al Real Madrid por el título y advirtió que si n revierten la situación, podrían perder ante Napoli en la Champions League
El capitán del equipo azulgrana habló tras la derrota de su equipo frente al Osasuna y exigió autocrítica dentro del plantel y del club. Además, felicitó al Real Madrid por el título y advirtió que si n revierten la situación, podrían perder ante Napoli en la Champions League

El tiro libre “perfecto” de Messi que no alcanzó y sus gestos que denotan la crisis del Barcelona

El tiro libre “perfecto” de Messi que no alcanzó y sus gestos que denotan la crisis del Barcelona

La Pulga marcó un golazo, pero la derrota como local ante Osasuna le dejó en bandeja La Liga español al Real Madrid, que se consagró tras su victoria ante Villarreal
La Pulga marcó un golazo, pero la derrota como local ante Osasuna le dejó en bandeja La Liga español al Real Madrid, que se consagró tras su victoria ante Villarreal

El tiro libre “perfecto” de Messi que no alcanzó y sus gestos que denotan la crisis del Barcelona

El tiro libre “perfecto” de Messi que no alcanzó y sus gestos que denotan la crisis del Barcelona

La Pulga marcó un golazo, pero la derrota como local ante Osasuna le dejó en bandeja La Liga español al Real Madrid, que se consagró tras su victoria ante Villarreal
La Pulga marcó un golazo, pero la derrota como local ante Osasuna le dejó en bandeja La Liga español al Real Madrid, que se consagró tras su victoria ante Villarreal
MAS NOTICIAS