ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ -- EXACT SCHEDULE TBC

EU leaders meet to haggle over COVID recovery money
Start: 18 Jul 2020 05:45 GMT
End: 18 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - The 27 national EU leaders meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-EDITORS NOTE: THE SCHEDULE FOR THIS THE SECOND DAY IS A TENTATIVE SCHEDULE AND MAY CHANGE AND MAY DEPEND HOW LATE THE FIRST DAY OF THE SUMMIT GOES ON TIL -- PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES
BRUSSELS - The 27 national EU leaders arrive for a second day as they meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
0600GMT APPROX - Arrivals
0800GMT APPROX - Roundtable
TIME TBC - Post summit news conference
TIME TBC - Merkel news conference
TIME TBC - Macron new conference and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
