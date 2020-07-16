Jueves 16 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ -- EXACT SCHEDULE TBC --

Por REUTERSJUL 16
15 de Julio de 2020

EU leaders meet to haggle over COVID recovery money

Start: 18 Jul 2020 05:45 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - The 27 national EU leaders meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-EDITORS NOTE: THE SCHEDULE FOR THIS THE SECOND DAY IS A TENTATIVE SCHEDULE AND MAY CHANGE AND MAY DEPEND HOW LATE THE FIRST DAY OF THE SUMMIT GOES ON TIL -- PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

BRUSSELS - The 27 national EU leaders arrive for a second day as they meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT APPROX - Arrivals

0800GMT APPROX - Roundtable

TIME TBC - Post summit news conference

TIME TBC - Merkel news conference

TIME TBC - Macron new conference and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Mapa del coronavirus en México 16 de julio: Guanajuato, Durango y Nuevo León registran los peores rebrotes

El país registró 317,635 casos confirmados acumulados, de los cuales 28,361 están activos, y van 36,906 decesos
El Vaticano publicó un manual para tratar los casos de abusos a menores en la Iglesia

Se trata de una lista de pautas que indican a los sacerdotes de todo el mundo los procedimientos que deben seguirse en caso de recibir o conocer una denuncia
Quién era Fahim Saleh, el CEO millonario de 33 años que fue asesinado y desmembrado en su departamento en Nueva York

El joven era propietario de varias start-ups en países como Bangladesh, Nigeria o Nepal
El juicio de Johnny Depp: por qué Vanessa Paradis y Winona Ryder no hablarán en defensa del actor

El abogado del actor descartó los testimonios de las famosas porque no abonan en la demanda por difamación contra a un diario británico
Cristian Castro admitió que ha jaloneado a Verónica Castro: “He tenido mil peleas con mi mamá”

El cantante minimizó la pelea que, según Yolanda Andrade, llevó a la estrella al hospital
“Por puro coraje se están quitando la máscara”: López Obrador reitera dura réplica a carta de intelectuales para formar bloque opositor

El presindente de México contestó al llamado que algunos escritores y periodistas mexicanos hicieron para crear un “bloque opositor”
Flamengo le ganó el clásico a Fluminense y alzó el trofeo en el Campeonato Carioca

El equipo de Jorge Jesus se impuso 1-0 en el Maracaná y se consagró campeón del Torneo Carioca, el primer certamen deportivo de Sudamérica en regresar a la actividad en plena pandemia
“30 años sin ganar nada y siguen reclamando”: la dolorosa frase de Javier Aquino a Cruz Azul, su ex equipo

Después de que los celestes ganaran en la tanda de penales contra Tigres UANL, se suscitó una fuerte bronca entre Guido Pizarro y Robert Dante Siboldi
Denunciaron que hackers rusos intentaron robar información a laboratorios y organizaciones sobre la vacuna contra el coronavirus

Lo anunció el canciller británico, tras una investigación conjunta con las agencias de seguridad informática estadounidense y canadiense
Kate del Castillo alista la tercera temporada de “La Reina del Sur”: “Va a ser el mayor desafío”

La actriz trabaja junto con el escritor Pérez Reverte para hacer el esquema de la acción
Pensión y retiro: cuáles son las Afores que otorgan mayores rendimientos para los nacidos entre 1985 y 1989

Las Siefores son el medio a través del cual la Afore invierte los recursos de la cuenta individual
Estados Unidos volvió a registrar más de un millón de solicitudes de subsidio por desempleo en una semana

La variación con respecto al reporte previo es mínima: 1.300.000 pedidos. Se mantiene en un nivel históricamente alto desde que comenzó la cuarentena por la pandemia de coronavirus y algunas zonas del país vuelven a imponer restricciones
