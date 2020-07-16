ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP

China releases Q2 GDP and key economic indicators for June
Start: 16 Jul 2020 01:44 GMT
End: 16 Jul 2020 02:58 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Ms. Liu Aihua, Spokeswoman and Director General of the Department of Comprehensive Statistics of National Bureau of Statistics, holds a news conference on national economic performance in the second quarter of 2020, after GDP fell 6.8% in the first quarter amid the shock of the COVID-19 epidemic.
