Jueves 16 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP

Por REUTERSJUL 16
15 de Julio de 2020

China releases Q2 GDP and key economic indicators for June

Start: 16 Jul 2020 01:44 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2020 02:58 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Ms. Liu Aihua, Spokeswoman and Director General of the Department of Comprehensive Statistics of National Bureau of Statistics, holds a news conference on national economic performance in the second quarter of 2020, after GDP fell 6.8% in the first quarter amid the shock of the COVID-19 epidemic.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

