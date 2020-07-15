Miércoles 15 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-POMPEO/

Por REUTERSJUL 15
15 de Julio de 2020

Pompeo delivers remarks to the media

Start: 15 Jul 2020 13:57 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2020 15:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will deliver remarks to the media.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: STATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El despilfarro de Luis Videgaray en Hacienda y SRE: gastó millones en comida y funciones de circo

El despilfarro de Luis Videgaray en Hacienda y SRE: gastó millones en comida y funciones de circo

Entre las erogaciones destacan los servicios contratados para entrenamientos deportivos por más de ocho millones de pesos
Entre las erogaciones destacan los servicios contratados para entrenamientos deportivos por más de ocho millones de pesos

El insólito video en el que un árbitro deja en ridículo a toda una defensa y se vuelve viral

El insólito video en el que un árbitro deja en ridículo a toda una defensa y se vuelve viral

El suizo Urs Chnyder protagonizó un sprint que no pasó desapercibido para los fanáticos en las redes sociales
El suizo Urs Chnyder protagonizó un sprint que no pasó desapercibido para los fanáticos en las redes sociales

Segob negó recorte al presupuesto para la atención de violencia contra las mujeres

Segob negó recorte al presupuesto para la atención de violencia contra las mujeres

La dependencia aseguró que estos programas no serían afectados por las medidas de austeridad, pues no contemplan los relacionados con derechos humanos
La dependencia aseguró que estos programas no serían afectados por las medidas de austeridad, pues no contemplan los relacionados con derechos humanos

SAT: la recaudación aumentó 3% en el primer semestre de 2020

SAT: la recaudación aumentó 3% en el primer semestre de 2020

De enero a junio, la recaudación por impuestos ascendió a 1 billón 747 mil millones de pesos. Cabe señalar que el cantidad captada disminuyó durante los últimos tres meses
De enero a junio, la recaudación por impuestos ascendió a 1 billón 747 mil millones de pesos. Cabe señalar que el cantidad captada disminuyó durante los últimos tres meses

Mapa del coronavirus en México 15 de julio: Yucatán llegó a su límite hospitalario, impuso ley seca y otras restricciones

Mapa del coronavirus en México 15 de julio: Yucatán llegó a su límite hospitalario, impuso ley seca y otras restricciones

El país alcanzó 311,486 casos confirmados acumulados, de los cuales 29,329 son casos activos y ya hay 36,327 decesos
El país alcanzó 311,486 casos confirmados acumulados, de los cuales 29,329 son casos activos y ya hay 36,327 decesos

La Fórmula 1, al rojo vivo: la sospecha sobre el “Mercedes Rosa” de Racing Point que mantiene en vilo a la categoría

La Fórmula 1, al rojo vivo: la sospecha sobre el “Mercedes Rosa” de Racing Point que mantiene en vilo a la categoría

Los monoplazas que comandan el mexicano Checo Pérez y el canadiense Lance Stroll están en el centro del debate: acusan a la escudería de haber copiado los frenos de Mercedes
Los monoplazas que comandan el mexicano Checo Pérez y el canadiense Lance Stroll están en el centro del debate: acusan a la escudería de haber copiado los frenos de Mercedes

Una jueza suspendió la ejecución del asesino Wesley Ira Purkey que debía realizarse este miércoles: el argumento de sus abogados

Una jueza suspendió la ejecución del asesino Wesley Ira Purkey que debía realizarse este miércoles: el argumento de sus abogados

El convicto, condenado por un horrible secuestro y crimen en 1998, sufre de Alzheimer y sus representantes legales dicen que no tiene una comprensión racional de la sentencia que debe cumplirse
El convicto, condenado por un horrible secuestro y crimen en 1998, sufre de Alzheimer y sus representantes legales dicen que no tiene una comprensión racional de la sentencia que debe cumplirse

Murió el suegro de la cantante Alicia Villarreal: reportan que fue por COVID-19

Murió el suegro de la cantante Alicia Villarreal: reportan que fue por COVID-19

El padre del productor musical Cruz Martínez habría luchado contra la enfermedad 16 días
El padre del productor musical Cruz Martínez habría luchado contra la enfermedad 16 días

El gesto solidario de Shaquille O’Neal con un conductor en plena carretera del que todos hablan

El gesto solidario de Shaquille O’Neal con un conductor en plena carretera del que todos hablan

La ex estrella de Los Ángeles Lakers, ganador de cuatro anillo de la NBA, ayudó a un automovilista que tuvo un incidente en la Florida
La ex estrella de Los Ángeles Lakers, ganador de cuatro anillo de la NBA, ayudó a un automovilista que tuvo un incidente en la Florida

Oficial: FIFA confirmó los días y horarios del Mundial de Qatar 2022

Oficial: FIFA confirmó los días y horarios del Mundial de Qatar 2022

El ente que regula al fútbol a nivel mundial dio a conocer las fechas de la cita máxima de este deporte. Comenzará el 21 de noviembre y finalizará el 18 de diciembre
El ente que regula al fútbol a nivel mundial dio a conocer las fechas de la cita máxima de este deporte. Comenzará el 21 de noviembre y finalizará el 18 de diciembre

El niño héroe que salvó a su hermana del ataque de un perro: “Si alguien debía morir, tenía que ser yo”

El niño héroe que salvó a su hermana del ataque de un perro: “Si alguien debía morir, tenía que ser yo”

Bridger, de seis años, enfrentó a la mascota de sus vecinos y sufrió varias mordidas en la cara, pero pudo rescatar a la pequeña
Bridger, de seis años, enfrentó a la mascota de sus vecinos y sufrió varias mordidas en la cara, pero pudo rescatar a la pequeña

Así lucirá la nueva red de 130 trolebuses en la Ciudad de México

Así lucirá la nueva red de 130 trolebuses en la Ciudad de México

El Gobierno que preside Claudia Sheinbaum invirtió 1,271 millones de pesos en las pesadas unidades
El Gobierno que preside Claudia Sheinbaum invirtió 1,271 millones de pesos en las pesadas unidades
MAS NOTICIAS