ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK--USA-TRUMP/MS-13

Trump receives a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang
Start: 15 Jul 2020 15:00 GMT
End: 15 Jul 2020 16:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – U.S. President Donald Trump receives a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang. Oval Office, White House.
