ADVISORY SYRIA-SECURITY/ELECTION-OPEN

Syrians elect a new parliament

Start: 19 Jul 2020 07:45 GMT

End: 19 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

DAMASCUS, SYRIA - Polls open as Syrians elect a new parliament, the first to be held since the Syrian government regained control over the majority of the country.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT polls open

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE SYRIA - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: NO USE SYRIA - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: SYRIAN TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Syria

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ARABIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com