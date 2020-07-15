ADVISORY SYRIA-SECURITY/ELECTION-OPEN

Syrians elect a new parliament
Start: 19 Jul 2020 07:45 GMT
End: 19 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT
DAMASCUS, SYRIA - Polls open as Syrians elect a new parliament, the first to be held since the Syrian government regained control over the majority of the country.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT polls open
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE SYRIA - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO
DIGITAL: NO USE SYRIA - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO
Source: SYRIAN TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Syria
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ARABIC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS