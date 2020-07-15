Miércoles 15 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE

Por REUTERSJUL 15
15 de Julio de 2020

Crump files civil lawsuit against Minneapolis in Floyd death

Start: 15 Jul 2020 16:59 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2020 17:40 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA - Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Antonio Romanucci announce a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and its police officers on behalf of the family of George Floyd. Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS