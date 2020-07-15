ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE

Crump files civil lawsuit against Minneapolis in Floyd death

Start: 15 Jul 2020 16:59 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2020 17:40 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA - Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Antonio Romanucci announce a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and its police officers on behalf of the family of George Floyd. Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

