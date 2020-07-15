ADVISORY FRANCE-SPAIN/MACRON-SANCHEZ --deLAYED

France's Macron meets with Spanish PM Sanchez
Start: 15 Jul 2020 12:46 GMT
End: 15 Jul 2020 13:30 GMT
--THIS IS NOW DUE TO START AT 1200GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at Elysee Palace.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT (UPDATED TIME) - Sanchez arrival (Live)
FLLOWED BY - roundtable (closed door)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS