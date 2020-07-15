ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/CASTEX

New French PM speech at the National Assembly
Start: 15 Jul 2020 13:17 GMT
End: 15 Jul 2020 13:57 GMT
PARIS - French new Prime Minister Jean Castex gives speech at the National Assembly to unveil the new government's policies.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - Castex due to give speech
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El convicto, condenado por un horrible secuestro y crimen en 1998, sufre de Alzheimer y sus representantes legales dicen que no tiene una comprensión racional de la sentencia que debe cumplirse
MAS NOTICIAS