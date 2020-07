ADVISORY --FLASH--3229-TWITTER-CYBER/UGC

High-profile Twitter accounts swept up in wave of apparent hacking

Start: 15 Jul 2020 22:36 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2020 22:46 GMT

INTERNET - A wave of tweets in apparent hacking sweeps through Twitter, with more than half a dozen high-profile accounts - belonging to U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, billionaire Bill Gates, rapper Kanye West and Barack Obama, among others - used to solicit bitcoin donations.

Twitter Accounts of Kanye West, Apple, Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Elon Musk and More Hacked by Bitcoin Scammers

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: INTERNET

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com