ADVISORY HONGKONG-ELECTIONS/NEWSER

Hong Kong opposition candidates speak after weekend primaries
Start: 15 Jul 2020 06:50 GMT
End: 15 Jul 2020 08:00 GMT
MONG KOK, HONG KONG, CHINA - Over a dozen opposition candidates in Hong Kong including activist Joshua Wong hold a news conference where they will comment on this weekend's primary elections. The primaries, which are intended to trim down the number of candidates for this autumn's elections, have been branded as potentially illegal by the Hong Kong government.
