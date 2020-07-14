Martes 14 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HONGKONG-ELECTIONS/NEWSER

Por REUTERSJUL 14
14 de Julio de 2020

Hong Kong opposition candidates speak after weekend primaries

Start: 15 Jul 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2020 08:00 GMT

MONG KOK, HONG KONG, CHINA - Over a dozen opposition candidates in Hong Kong including activist Joshua Wong hold a news conference where they will comment on this weekend's primary elections. The primaries, which are intended to trim down the number of candidates for this autumn's elections, have been branded as potentially illegal by the Hong Kong government.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

