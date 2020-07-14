Martes 14 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY FRANCE-NATIONALDAY/PARADE

Por REUTERSJUL 14
7 de Julio de 2020

Macron presides over a Bastille Day honoring health workers

Start: 14 Jul 2020 07:54 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

PARIS, PLACE DE LA CONCORDE - French president Emmanuel Macron presides over the military parade on France's Bastille Day national holiday this year honoring French health workers and their dedication in the fight against COVID-19. The parade takes place Place de la Concorde, on a far smaller scale than usually, due to social distancing requirements.

SCHEDULE

0845GMT - French president Macron arrives Place de la Concorde, reviews troops in a command vehicle

0850GMT - National Day ceremony begins: military honors, national anthem, review of the Republican Guard.

0900GMT - Military parade: Homage to general de Gaulle - Aerial show - Foreign legion music - Helicopters show - Troops parade - Homage to the Nation

1005GMT - Macron greats his guests

El Gobierno de Cabo Verde autorizó la extradición de Álex Saab a EEUU

El testaferro del dictador Nicolás Maduro fue detenido el pasado 12 de junio cuando su avión hizo escala para repostar en el Aeropuerto Internacional Amilcar Cabral de la isla norteña de Sal, en respuesta a una petición cursada a través de Interpol por presuntos delitos de blanqueo de dinero
EEUU considera “ilegales” las reivindicaciones de Beijing en el Mar de China Meridional

El comunicado del secretario de Estado Mike Pompeo Pompeo marca la primera vez que Washington declara formalmente su rechazo a la mayoría de los reclamos de soberanía chinos, hasta el punto de detallar los perímetros que considera fuera del control legítimo del gigante asiático
Sismo de 4.8 grados en Guerrero fue perceptible en la CDMX

Tuvo lugar a 24 kilómetros noreste del municipio de Petatlán
Ricky Martin y la emotiva despedida en una foto junto a Naya Rivera

Ambos artistas son de origen boricua y tenían un vínculo muy cercano
EEUU felicitó al nuevo presidente de Surinam: “Esperamos fortalecer nuestra relación”

Michael Kozak, subsecretario interino de Estado para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental, también remarcó la importancia de "asegurar la prosperidad, seguridad y libertad de nuestro hemisferio”. Chandrikapersad Santokhi fue electo jefe de Estado tras las elecciones generales del 25 de mayo
Bolsonaro calificó a su aislamiento por el coronavirus como “horrible” y poco después lo mordió un emu

El mandatario, en cuarentena desde hace casi una semana después de haber contraído la enfermedad, expresó en una entrevista que el encierro le resultaba intolerable. Por la noche, mientras daba un paseo por la residencia, intentó acariciar a un animal que pasaba por allí. Sin embargo, el resultado no fue el esperado y la secuencia fue captada por una fotógrafa
El número de contagios en el mundo por COVID-19 superó los 13 millones

El país más afectado por la pandemia es Estados Unidos con 3,3 millones de casos y más de 135.000 muertos, seguido de Brasil con 1,8 millones de infectados y 72.833 fallecidos
ONU-DH advirtió tortura en interrogatorio de Tomás Zerón por caso Ayotzinapa

La organización destacó que este es el segundo video del caso Ayotzinapa donde se observan actos de tortura a los interrogados
Colombia registró 3.832 nuevos casos de COVID-19: la primera vez que baja de 4.000 contagios desde el 6 de julio

Según el boletín diario del Ministerio de Salud, en las últimas 24 horas fallecieron 148 personas, lo que elevó a 5.455 la cifra de víctimas mortales en el país.
Entrevista con Craig Hodges, el compañero de Jordan que fue excluido de la NBA y borrado en The Last Dance: “El liderazgo de Michael fue sacado de contexto”

Ganó dos anillos NBA con los Bulls y fue tricampeón del torneo de triples del All-Star, pero pagó caras sus declaraciones en defensa de la comunidad afroamericana y las críticas a MJ. "Estoy feliz de que Michael haya alzado la voz", confiesa ante Infobae sobre la carta que publicó su ex compañero tras el crimen de George Floyd
Coronavirus en México: la epidemia permanecerá de dos a tres años, según López-Gatell

Adicionalmente, el subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud señaló que se espera que la temporada de influenza esté acompañada de un rebrote de COVID-19
La contundente respuesta de la CEO de un club español a quienes aseguran que el fútbol femenino no genera dinero

Patricia Rodríguez es Directora General del Elche, vicepresidente segunda de la Liga de España y una ferviente promotora de la disciplina de mujeres. "Esto no es una moda", aseguró y dio consejos para fomentar la actividad
