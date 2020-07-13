Lunes 13 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/ACTIVISTS

Por REUTERSJUL 13
13 de Julio de 2020

Hong Kong activists appear in court

Start: 13 Jul 2020 05:44 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2020 07:00 GMT

WEST KOWLOON COURTS, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activists, including Lee Cheuk-yan and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who have been charged with offences related to the annual June 4 memorial appear in court, on the third anniversary of the death of Chinese activist Liu Xiaobo.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Amplia posibilidad” de regresar a semáforo rojo si contagios de COVID-19 no disminuyen: gobernador de Guerrero

“Amplia posibilidad” de regresar a semáforo rojo si contagios de COVID-19 no disminuyen: gobernador de Guerrero

La dependencia sanitaria local resaltó un aumento de los casos, por lo que el mandatario local Héctor Astudillo pidió a la población extremar precauciones y reducir la movilidad
La dependencia sanitaria local resaltó un aumento de los casos, por lo que el mandatario local Héctor Astudillo pidió a la población extremar precauciones y reducir la movilidad

Chivas: Ricardo Peláez reveló cómo fueron los acercamientos con Carlos Vela y Chicharito Hernández

Chivas: Ricardo Peláez reveló cómo fueron los acercamientos con Carlos Vela y Chicharito Hernández

El director deportivo de Chivas también habló de la opción de Marco Fabián tras no renovar contrato con el Al-Sadd de Qatar
El director deportivo de Chivas también habló de la opción de Marco Fabián tras no renovar contrato con el Al-Sadd de Qatar

Hay desconfianza en las cifras sobre COVID-19 de López-Gatell, 62% de los mexicanos no le cree: encuesta

Hay desconfianza en las cifras sobre COVID-19 de López-Gatell, 62% de los mexicanos no le cree: encuesta

Durante la conferencia de prensa vespertina, el subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud no reportó el número de defunciones por la enfermedad
Durante la conferencia de prensa vespertina, el subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud no reportó el número de defunciones por la enfermedad

Escapó de África, cruzó en bote a Europa, fue adoptado por su entrenador y hoy triunfa en la serie A: el futbolista que conmueve a Italia

Escapó de África, cruzó en bote a Europa, fue adoptado por su entrenador y hoy triunfa en la serie A: el futbolista que conmueve a Italia

Musa Juwara tiene apenas 18 años y su vida ya es de película. La semana pasada le marcó un gol al Inter de Milán y su nombre saltó a la fama
Musa Juwara tiene apenas 18 años y su vida ya es de película. La semana pasada le marcó un gol al Inter de Milán y su nombre saltó a la fama

Jubilados: estas son las fechas en las que podrán cobrar su pensión en el ISSSTE lo que resta del año

Jubilados: estas son las fechas en las que podrán cobrar su pensión en el ISSSTE lo que resta del año

Es importante consultar fuentes oficiales para no poner en riesgo los recursos de las personas adultas mayores
Es importante consultar fuentes oficiales para no poner en riesgo los recursos de las personas adultas mayores

Una íntima amiga de la esposa de Will Smith apuntó contra la actriz y afirmó que “destruyó” a su amante

Una íntima amiga de la esposa de Will Smith apuntó contra la actriz y afirmó que “destruyó” a su amante

El viernes en su programa de Facebook Watch, la pareja admitió que estuvo separada y que en esa crisis ella mantuvo un amorío con el rapero de 27 años
El viernes en su programa de Facebook Watch, la pareja admitió que estuvo separada y que en esa crisis ella mantuvo un amorío con el rapero de 27 años

La insólita exposición en Tokio donde se permitió “robar” las obras de arte: duró apenas 10 minutos

La insólita exposición en Tokio donde se permitió “robar” las obras de arte: duró apenas 10 minutos

Los organizadores querían que sea algo secreto y que el proyecto dure semanas, pero se difundió en redes sociales y una multitud de jóvenes llegó al lugar
Los organizadores querían que sea algo secreto y que el proyecto dure semanas, pero se difundió en redes sociales y una multitud de jóvenes llegó al lugar

El hermano del ex vicepresidente de Bolivia reconoció que el gobierno de Evo Morales intentó dar “formación militar” a movimientos sociales

El hermano del ex vicepresidente de Bolivia reconoció que el gobierno de Evo Morales intentó dar “formación militar” a movimientos sociales

Raúl García Linera, hermano de Álvaro García Linera, se refirió a la intención del ex mandatario de organizar milicias armadas
Raúl García Linera, hermano de Álvaro García Linera, se refirió a la intención del ex mandatario de organizar milicias armadas

Otros famosos que sorprendieron recientemente al quitarse la vida de manera trágica

Otros famosos que sorprendieron recientemente al quitarse la vida de manera trágica

Tras el suicidio de Benjamin Keough la tarde de este domingo, vienen a la memoria otras celebridades que en tiempos recientes optaron por ponerle fin a sus días por cuenta propia
Tras el suicidio de Benjamin Keough la tarde de este domingo, vienen a la memoria otras celebridades que en tiempos recientes optaron por ponerle fin a sus días por cuenta propia

EEUU sumó otra vez casi 60.000 nuevos casos de COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas

EEUU sumó otra vez casi 60.000 nuevos casos de COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas

Estados Unidos totaliza actualmente 3.301.820 contagios y 135.171 muertes. Por otra parte, Nueva York por primera vez en cuatro meses no registró víctimas mortales de coronavirus
Estados Unidos totaliza actualmente 3.301.820 contagios y 135.171 muertes. Por otra parte, Nueva York por primera vez en cuatro meses no registró víctimas mortales de coronavirus

Morena elegirá nuevos líderes con polémica encuesta que pone en duda la legitimidad de su proceso interno

Morena elegirá nuevos líderes con polémica encuesta que pone en duda la legitimidad de su proceso interno

Los críticos al interior del partido señalaron que dichos sondeos no cumplen con los requerimientos que impuso el Tribunal Electoral para elegir a los líderes de la organización fundada por el presidente López Obrador
Los críticos al interior del partido señalaron que dichos sondeos no cumplen con los requerimientos que impuso el Tribunal Electoral para elegir a los líderes de la organización fundada por el presidente López Obrador

Liga MX presentó el calendario del Torneo Guard1anes 2020

Liga MX presentó el calendario del Torneo Guard1anes 2020

Ya hay fechas para los clásicos del fútbol mexicano, el partido inaugural y el debut oficial de Mazatlán FC en un torneo con el nombre en homenaje al personal médico que combate la epidemia de COVID-19
Ya hay fechas para los clásicos del fútbol mexicano, el partido inaugural y el debut oficial de Mazatlán FC en un torneo con el nombre en homenaje al personal médico que combate la epidemia de COVID-19
MAS NOTICIAS