ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/ACTIVISTS

Hong Kong activists appear in court
Start: 13 Jul 2020 05:44 GMT
End: 13 Jul 2020 07:00 GMT
WEST KOWLOON COURTS, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activists, including Lee Cheuk-yan and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who have been charged with offences related to the annual June 4 memorial appear in court, on the third anniversary of the death of Chinese activist Liu Xiaobo.
