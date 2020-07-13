ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/ACTIVISTS-CHINA-LIU

HK activists commemorate Chinese dissident death

Start: 13 Jul 2020 11:50 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2020 13:00 GMT

CAUSEWAY BAY, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activists holds an indoor ceremony on the third anniversary of the death of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com