Lunes 13 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por REUTERSJUL 13
10 de Julio de 2020

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak

Start: 13 Jul 2020 14:00 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2020 15:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Briefing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Chile se acerca a las 7.000 muertes por coronavirus

Chile se acerca a las 7.000 muertes por coronavirus

El país andino registró 3.012 casos nuevos en las últimas 24 horas, alcanzando los 315.041 afectados desde que el pasado 3 de marzo se detectará el primer enfermo por COVID-19
El país andino registró 3.012 casos nuevos en las últimas 24 horas, alcanzando los 315.041 afectados desde que el pasado 3 de marzo se detectará el primer enfermo por COVID-19

Más de 1.18 millones de empleos formales se perdieron desde que inició la pandemia en México

Más de 1.18 millones de empleos formales se perdieron desde que inició la pandemia en México

La disminución del empleo de enero a junio es de solo 921.583 puestos, de los cuales el 73% corresponde a empleos permanentes
La disminución del empleo de enero a junio es de solo 921.583 puestos, de los cuales el 73% corresponde a empleos permanentes

Tenía 30 años, pensaba que la pandemia era un engaño, fue a una fiesta “COVID-19” y murió: “Cometí un terrible error”

Tenía 30 años, pensaba que la pandemia era un engaño, fue a una fiesta “COVID-19” y murió: “Cometí un terrible error”

Médicos del Hospital Metodista en Texas revelaron el caso del joven como ejemplo para que la gente tome consciencia ante el alarmante número de contagios en EEUU
Médicos del Hospital Metodista en Texas revelaron el caso del joven como ejemplo para que la gente tome consciencia ante el alarmante número de contagios en EEUU

Andrzej Duda se impuso en las elecciones presidenciales en Polonia con el 51,2 % de los votos

Andrzej Duda se impuso en las elecciones presidenciales en Polonia con el 51,2 % de los votos

El actual presidente, apoyado por el gubernamental partido Ley y Justicia (PiS), fue el más votado en la segunda vuelta del domingo, mientras que su rival, el liberal europeísta Rafal Trzaskowski, obtuvo un 48,7 % de los sufragios
El actual presidente, apoyado por el gubernamental partido Ley y Justicia (PiS), fue el más votado en la segunda vuelta del domingo, mientras que su rival, el liberal europeísta Rafal Trzaskowski, obtuvo un 48,7 % de los sufragios

Murió a los 57 años la actriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta

Murió a los 57 años la actriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta

La artista falleció de un cáncer de mama. Su esposo anunció la noticia en su cuenta de Instagram
La artista falleció de un cáncer de mama. Su esposo anunció la noticia en su cuenta de Instagram

Murió el actor Raymundo Capetillo tras ser hospitalizado por COVID-19

Murió el actor Raymundo Capetillo tras ser hospitalizado por COVID-19

Figuras como la actriz Laura Zapata y el conductor Daniel Bisogno han expresado sus condolencias a sus familiares y amigos.
Figuras como la actriz Laura Zapata y el conductor Daniel Bisogno han expresado sus condolencias a sus familiares y amigos.

Coronavirus en Juchitán: 104 trabajadores del Hospital General dieron positivo a COVID-19

Coronavirus en Juchitán: 104 trabajadores del Hospital General dieron positivo a COVID-19

Se hizo la prueba a 249 profesionales del sector salud que laboran en el nosocomio
Se hizo la prueba a 249 profesionales del sector salud que laboran en el nosocomio

“Amplia posibilidad” de regresar a semáforo rojo si contagios de COVID-19 no disminuyen: gobernador de Guerrero

“Amplia posibilidad” de regresar a semáforo rojo si contagios de COVID-19 no disminuyen: gobernador de Guerrero

La dependencia sanitaria local resaltó un aumento de los casos, por lo que el mandatario local Héctor Astudillo pidió a la población extremar precauciones y reducir la movilidad
La dependencia sanitaria local resaltó un aumento de los casos, por lo que el mandatario local Héctor Astudillo pidió a la población extremar precauciones y reducir la movilidad

Chivas: Ricardo Peláez reveló cómo fueron los acercamientos con Carlos Vela y Chicharito Hernández

Chivas: Ricardo Peláez reveló cómo fueron los acercamientos con Carlos Vela y Chicharito Hernández

El director deportivo de Chivas también habló de la opción de Marco Fabián tras no renovar contrato con el Al-Sadd de Qatar
El director deportivo de Chivas también habló de la opción de Marco Fabián tras no renovar contrato con el Al-Sadd de Qatar

Hay desconfianza en las cifras sobre COVID-19 de López-Gatell, 62% de los mexicanos no le cree: encuesta

Hay desconfianza en las cifras sobre COVID-19 de López-Gatell, 62% de los mexicanos no le cree: encuesta

Durante la conferencia de prensa vespertina, el subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud no reportó el número de defunciones por la enfermedad
Durante la conferencia de prensa vespertina, el subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud no reportó el número de defunciones por la enfermedad

Escapó de África, cruzó en bote a Europa, fue adoptado por su entrenador y hoy triunfa en la serie A: el futbolista que conmueve a Italia

Escapó de África, cruzó en bote a Europa, fue adoptado por su entrenador y hoy triunfa en la serie A: el futbolista que conmueve a Italia

Musa Juwara tiene apenas 18 años y su vida ya es de película. La semana pasada le marcó un gol al Inter de Milán y su nombre saltó a la fama
Musa Juwara tiene apenas 18 años y su vida ya es de película. La semana pasada le marcó un gol al Inter de Milán y su nombre saltó a la fama

Jubilados: estas son las fechas en las que podrán cobrar su pensión en el ISSSTE lo que resta del año

Jubilados: estas son las fechas en las que podrán cobrar su pensión en el ISSSTE lo que resta del año

Es importante consultar fuentes oficiales para no poner en riesgo los recursos de las personas adultas mayores
Es importante consultar fuentes oficiales para no poner en riesgo los recursos de las personas adultas mayores
MAS NOTICIAS