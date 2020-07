ADVISORY FRANCE-ARMY/MACRON

Macron addresses French army on eve of Bastille day

Start: 13 Jul 2020 16:31 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2020 17:31 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the French Army on the eve of Bastille day.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron arrival

1605GMT Meeting between Macron and ministers

1615GMT Macron speech (LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NEWS ACCESS ONLY/ NO RE-USE AFTER AUGUST 13, 2020

DIGITAL: NEWS ACCESS ONLY/ NO RE-USE AFTER AUGUST 13, 2020

Source: DEFENCE MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com