Lunes 13 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/MERKEL CONTE

Por REUTERSJUL 13
10 de Julio de 2020

Merkel, Conte speak to reporters at castle outside Berlin

Start: 13 Jul 2020 15:34 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2020 16:29 GMT

MESEBERG - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy´s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hold a joint news conference after meeting for talks at Meseberg castle north of Berlin.

SCHEDULE:

1400 GMT Merkel receives Conte at Meseberg castle north of Berlin

then joint walk through castle's garden (weather permitting)

then joint walk to press tent (NO LONGER LIVE)

1530 GMT Merkel / Conte joint news conference (LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RTL for CORONAPOOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1: GERMAN AND GERMAN TRANSLATION / CH2: ITALIAN AND ITALIAN TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Nos conviene a los mexicanos”: López Obrador evita confrontación con EEUU

“Nos conviene a los mexicanos”: López Obrador evita confrontación con EEUU

El presidente de México reiteró que la relación con su homólogo estadounidense, Donald Trump, es amistosa y así la quiere mantener
El presidente de México reiteró que la relación con su homólogo estadounidense, Donald Trump, es amistosa y así la quiere mantener

Descubrieron en el corazón de CDMX restos del Palacio de Axayácatl, pieza clave para entender los sucesos decisivos de la caída de Tenochtitlán

Descubrieron en el corazón de CDMX restos del Palacio de Axayácatl, pieza clave para entender los sucesos decisivos de la caída de Tenochtitlán

Debajo del edificio de Monte de Piedad se encontraron los vestigios, además de una casa construida por orden de Hernán Cortés
Debajo del edificio de Monte de Piedad se encontraron los vestigios, además de una casa construida por orden de Hernán Cortés

Arturo Herrera, secretario de Hacienda, regresó al trabajo tras superar COVID-19

Arturo Herrera, secretario de Hacienda, regresó al trabajo tras superar COVID-19

El titular de SHCP dio negativo a la prueba y ya despacha en su oficina
El titular de SHCP dio negativo a la prueba y ya despacha en su oficina

La justicia de Estados Unidos ordenó posponer la primera ejecución federal en 17 años a horas de ser realizada

La justicia de Estados Unidos ordenó posponer la primera ejecución federal en 17 años a horas de ser realizada

El gobierno de Donald Trump apeló inmediatamente la decisión, tomada por una jueza poco antes de que fuera aplicada la inyección letal a Daniel Lewis Lee, asesino del traficante de armas William Mueller, su esposa y su hija de 8 años
El gobierno de Donald Trump apeló inmediatamente la decisión, tomada por una jueza poco antes de que fuera aplicada la inyección letal a Daniel Lewis Lee, asesino del traficante de armas William Mueller, su esposa y su hija de 8 años

La emotiva despedida de Carina Ricco a su amiga Kelly Preston: “Tengo el corazón en mil pedazos”

La emotiva despedida de Carina Ricco a su amiga Kelly Preston: “Tengo el corazón en mil pedazos”

La actriz y cantante lamentó en su cuenta de Instagram la muerte de la esposa de John Travolta
La actriz y cantante lamentó en su cuenta de Instagram la muerte de la esposa de John Travolta

“Se van a quedar con las ganas”: López Obrador dio nuevo espaldarazo a López-Gatell

“Se van a quedar con las ganas”: López Obrador dio nuevo espaldarazo a López-Gatell

El presidente de México reiteró su apoyo y respaldó el trabajo que el subsecretario de Salud, Hugo López-Gatell, ha realizado durante la emergencia sanitaria por la pandemia del COVID-19
El presidente de México reiteró su apoyo y respaldó el trabajo que el subsecretario de Salud, Hugo López-Gatell, ha realizado durante la emergencia sanitaria por la pandemia del COVID-19

“En Celaya ya no se puede vivir”: el clamor de una ciudad harta del crimen organizado

“En Celaya ya no se puede vivir”: el clamor de una ciudad harta del crimen organizado

La ciudad guanajuatense ha sido en los últimos meses uno de los escenarios más golpeados por el crimen organizado en México
La ciudad guanajuatense ha sido en los últimos meses uno de los escenarios más golpeados por el crimen organizado en México

Toma clandestina en Tlahuelilpan provocó fuga de combustible; ya fue controlada

Toma clandestina en Tlahuelilpan provocó fuga de combustible; ya fue controlada

El ducto fue reparado por personal de Pemex y en la labores también participó Protección Civil
El ducto fue reparado por personal de Pemex y en la labores también participó Protección Civil

López Obrador anunció gira por Guanajuato, Jalisco y Colima, epicentros de la violencia: “Voy a apoyar a la gente”

López Obrador anunció gira por Guanajuato, Jalisco y Colima, epicentros de la violencia: “Voy a apoyar a la gente”

El presidente de México explicó que aunque tiene "diferencias públicas notorias" con los gobernadores Diego Sinhue y Enrique Alfaro, se tiene que trabajar de maner coordinada
El presidente de México explicó que aunque tiene "diferencias públicas notorias" con los gobernadores Diego Sinhue y Enrique Alfaro, se tiene que trabajar de maner coordinada

Wall Street cotiza con ganancias por la esperanza en las pruebas de la vacuna contra el coronavirus y los resultados trimestrales de las empresas

Wall Street cotiza con ganancias por la esperanza en las pruebas de la vacuna contra el coronavirus y los resultados trimestrales de las empresas

La bolsa de Nueva York saluda las novedades de las farmacéuticas Pfizer y BioNTech y espera que los reportes de las compañías que se publicarán esta semana den señales de que la crisis ya tocó fondo y se encaminan a la recuperación
La bolsa de Nueva York saluda las novedades de las farmacéuticas Pfizer y BioNTech y espera que los reportes de las compañías que se publicarán esta semana den señales de que la crisis ya tocó fondo y se encaminan a la recuperación

La acción más increíble en el fútbol de Rumania: un equipo erró tres veces el mismo penal

La acción más increíble en el fútbol de Rumania: un equipo erró tres veces el mismo penal

Tres futbolistas del Petrolul malograron una pena máxima que el árbitro obligó a repetir por el adelantamiento del arquero
Tres futbolistas del Petrolul malograron una pena máxima que el árbitro obligó a repetir por el adelantamiento del arquero

“Ni modo que lo haya hecho solo”: López Obrador confía en que extradiciones de Duarte y Lozoya desenmascaren el régimen de corrupción anterior

“Ni modo que lo haya hecho solo”: López Obrador confía en que extradiciones de Duarte y Lozoya desenmascaren el régimen de corrupción anterior

El presidente de México apuesta a que se conozca cómo funcionaba la red de corrupción y quiénes participaron, pues dijo, los ex funcionarios pertenecían una banda criminal de cuello blanco
El presidente de México apuesta a que se conozca cómo funcionaba la red de corrupción y quiénes participaron, pues dijo, los ex funcionarios pertenecían una banda criminal de cuello blanco
MAS NOTICIAS