ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE

Por REUTERSJUL 13
13 de Julio de 2020

China releases export and import data for first half of year

Start: 14 Jul 2020 02:00 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2020 04:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China's customs spokesman Li Kuiwen speaks to media about export and import data for the first half of 2020. A slump in China's exports likely eased in June as some countries reopened their economies, and factories have ramped up production amid an expansion in new orders, fuelling expectations of an economic rebound faster than analysts previously forecast.

SCHEDULE

0200GMT Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

