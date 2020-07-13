ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY

Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference.
Start: 13 Jul 2020 06:50 GMT
End: 13 Jul 2020 08:00 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA – Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN, CHANNEL 2 – ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Los críticos al interior del partido señalaron que dichos sondeos no cumplen con los requerimientos que impuso el Tribunal Electoral para elegir a los líderes de la organización fundada por el presidente López Obrador
MAS NOTICIAS