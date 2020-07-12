Domingo 12 de Julio de 2020
Incendio en buque de la Marina de EEUU en California

12 de Julio de 2020

UPDATES injured, ADDS photo tag ///Los Angeles, 12 Jul 2020 (AFP) - An explosion on a United States Navy ship moored at a base in California set off a major fire on Sunday injuring 21 people, officials and local media said.The USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault vessel, was in port in San Diego for maintenance when the explosion erupted.Thick smoke could be seen billowing from large sections of the ship, as scenes broadcast by CNN showed fireboats using water cannon to try to control the blaze. The official Twitter account of Naval Surface Forces, US Pacific Fleet, said 17 sailors and four civilians were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Several firefighters reportedly also suffered burns and smoke inhalation.Colin Stowell, head of the San Diego fire department, told CNN that the fire could go on "for days" and "just burn down to the waterline."The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.About 160 sailors were on board at the time. San Diego is the ship's home port.bbk/bgs/bfm -------------------------------------------------------------

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Hallaron muerto a Benjamin Keough, hijo de Lisa Marie Presley y nieto de Elvis

Hallaron muerto a Benjamin Keough, hijo de Lisa Marie Presley y nieto de Elvis

El joven de 27 años se habría quitado la vida de un disparo en su hogar de California
El joven de 27 años se habría quitado la vida de un disparo en su hogar de California

Con el sello de Ronaldinho: el penal "sin mirar" de Lucas Ocampos en el triunfo de Sevilla ante Mallorca

Con el sello de Ronaldinho: el penal “sin mirar” de Lucas Ocampos en el triunfo de Sevilla ante Mallorca

El argentino se encuentra en un gran momento en la Liga español y hoy abrió la cuenta con una peculiar ejecución desde los doce pasos
El argentino se encuentra en un gran momento en la Liga español y hoy abrió la cuenta con una peculiar ejecución desde los doce pasos

Los coágulos encontrados en pacientes muertos por coronavirus muestran un daño más allá del sistema respiratorio

Los coágulos encontrados en pacientes muertos por coronavirus muestran un daño más allá del sistema respiratorio

En México, gran parte de la población sufre de enfermedades crónicas adicionales relacionadas con el sistema circulatorio que complican el estado de salud de los pacientes al contagiarse de COVID-19
En México, gran parte de la población sufre de enfermedades crónicas adicionales relacionadas con el sistema circulatorio que complican el estado de salud de los pacientes al contagiarse de COVID-19

Desnudo, en la cama, con una mujer: el narco que fue detenido por un capricho y extraditado a EEUU

Desnudo, en la cama, con una mujer: el narco que fue detenido por un capricho y extraditado a EEUU

"El Mayel" cumple en San Diego una condena de 40 años prisión de los cuales ya ha pasado 13
“El Mayel” cumple en San Diego una condena de 40 años prisión de los cuales ya ha pasado 13

Creyó que había batido un récord de Usain Bolt, pero un insólito error le ahogó los festejos

Creyó que había batido un récord de Usain Bolt, pero un insólito error le ahogó los festejos

Noah Lyles llegó mucho antes que sus rivales a la meta y desde la transmisión advirtieron de inmediato que algo andaba mal
Noah Lyles llegó mucho antes que sus rivales a la meta y desde la transmisión advirtieron de inmediato que algo andaba mal

Brasil sumó 24.831 nuevos casos de coronavirus y ya son más de 72.000 los muertos desde que comenzó la pandemia

Brasil sumó 24.831 nuevos casos de coronavirus y ya son más de 72.000 los muertos desde que comenzó la pandemia

Lionel Messi compartió imágenes del lujoso hotel que compró en Mallorca

Lionel Messi compartió imágenes del lujoso hotel que compró en Mallorca

El astro argentino es propietario de la cadena MIM Hotels, que acaba de ampliar su marca y cuenta con cuatro establecimientos
El astro argentino es propietario de la cadena MIM Hotels, que acaba de ampliar su marca y cuenta con cuatro establecimientos

Consideran que el Tren Maya viola el derecho de asociación sindical

Consideran que el Tren Maya viola el derecho de asociación sindical

Éste se establece en la Ley Federal del Trabajo y en el capítulo corespondiente del T-MEC
Éste se establece en la Ley Federal del Trabajo y en el capítulo corespondiente del T-MEC

Cómo vive el hijo de Naya Rivera la desaparición de su madre

Cómo vive el hijo de Naya Rivera la desaparición de su madre

El pequeño Josey Hollis, de cuatro años, fue el único testigo del trágico suceso ocurrido el pasado miércoles
El pequeño Josey Hollis, de cuatro años, fue el único testigo del trágico suceso ocurrido el pasado miércoles

Francia realizará test de coronavirus a todos los viajeros procedentes de países en riesgo

Francia realizará test de coronavirus a todos los viajeros procedentes de países en riesgo

El desesperado pedido de una actriz de "Glee" para rescatar el cuerpo de Naya Rivera

El desesperado pedido de una actriz de “Glee” para rescatar el cuerpo de Naya Rivera

Heather Morris, íntima amiga de Rivera, recurrió a su cuenta de Twitter para solicitar a las autoridades que la dejen participar de los grupos de búsqueda en el lago Piru, donde la actriz se ahogó mientra navegaba con su hijo el miércoles pasado
Heather Morris, íntima amiga de Rivera, recurrió a su cuenta de Twitter para solicitar a las autoridades que la dejen participar de los grupos de búsqueda en el lago Piru, donde la actriz se ahogó mientra navegaba con su hijo el miércoles pasado

La megaestrella de Bollywood y ex Miss Mundo, Aishwarya Rai, tiene coronavirus

La megaestrella de Bollywood y ex Miss Mundo, Aishwarya Rai, tiene coronavirus

Su esposo e hija también se contagiaron. La noticia se dio a conocer un día después que la leyenda del cine indio Amitabh Bachchan, suegro de la actriz, informara que él y su hijo tenían COVID-19 y estaban internados en un hospital de Mumbai
Su esposo e hija también se contagiaron. La noticia se dio a conocer un día después que la leyenda del cine indio Amitabh Bachchan, suegro de la actriz, informara que él y su hijo tenían COVID-19 y estaban internados en un hospital de Mumbai
