Domingo 12 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY POLAND-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

Por REUTERSJUL 12
10 de Julio de 2020

Voting begins in knife-edge Polish presidential race

Start: 12 Jul 2020 05:12 GMT

End: 12 Jul 2020 07:15 GMT

WARSAW - Poles begin voting in the second round of the country's presidential election, which sees the incumbent and ruling conservatives' ally Andrzej Duda facing off against liberal challenger Rafal Trzaskowski.

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT - Polls open

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La historia del médico del horror que morirá en la cárcel: Larry Nassar, el abusador sexual que marcó la vida de 300 atletas

La historia del médico del horror que morirá en la cárcel: Larry Nassar, el abusador sexual que marcó la vida de 300 atletas

Fue el encargado de perpetrar múltiples casos de agresión sexual contra niñas y jóvenes gimnastas de elite en la selección de Estados Unidos. Cuáles fueron las trampas que utilizó para someter a las deportistas y sus crueles métodos médicos que terminaron en abusos
Fue el encargado de perpetrar múltiples casos de agresión sexual contra niñas y jóvenes gimnastas de elite en la selección de Estados Unidos. Cuáles fueron las trampas que utilizó para someter a las deportistas y sus crueles métodos médicos que terminaron en abusos

El Leeds United de Bielsa va por un triunfo que lo deje a un paso de la Premier League: hora, TV y qué resultados necesita para ascender la próxima fecha

El Leeds United de Bielsa va por un triunfo que lo deje a un paso de la Premier League: hora, TV y qué resultados necesita para ascender la próxima fecha

El conjunto del Loco visitará al Swansea y, si gana, tendrá la oportunidad de subir y ser campeón en la próxima fecha
El conjunto del Loco visitará al Swansea y, si gana, tendrá la oportunidad de subir y ser campeón en la próxima fecha

Medidas por COVID-19 en los refugios que prepara Conagua por los ciclones

Medidas por COVID-19 en los refugios que prepara Conagua por los ciclones

Los fenómenos meteorológicos finalizarán en el mes de noviembre de 2020, por lo que alertan sobre cuidados ante la formación de huracanes en medio de la pandemia
Los fenómenos meteorológicos finalizarán en el mes de noviembre de 2020, por lo que alertan sobre cuidados ante la formación de huracanes en medio de la pandemia

Hace 29 años en México se observó un eclipse total de sol, así se recuerda

Hace 29 años en México se observó un eclipse total de sol, así se recuerda

Un fenómeno como este fue visto tanto por mexicanos como por extranjeros
Un fenómeno como este fue visto tanto por mexicanos como por extranjeros

López-Gatell usó cubrebocas por primera vez durante conferencia diaria

López-Gatell usó cubrebocas por primera vez durante conferencia diaria

Aunque reiteró que no existe evidencia de su protección, admitió que su uso masivo sí disminuye la transmisión del virus
Aunque reiteró que no existe evidencia de su protección, admitió que su uso masivo sí disminuye la transmisión del virus

La verdad histórica encubría al Ejército, según la nueva investigación del caso Ayotzinapa

La verdad histórica encubría al Ejército, según la nueva investigación del caso Ayotzinapa

Guerreros Unidos sobornaba a mandos y miembros del Ejército para permitir el trasiego de drogas, armas y dinero en Guerrero y por ello participaron en la desaparición de los normalistas
Guerreros Unidos sobornaba a mandos y miembros del Ejército para permitir el trasiego de drogas, armas y dinero en Guerrero y por ello participaron en la desaparición de los normalistas

Ecuador superó las 5.000 muertes por coronavirus y los 67.000 contagios

Ecuador superó las 5.000 muertes por coronavirus y los 67.000 contagios

La provincia de Guayas, cuya capital es la ciudad de Guayaquil, continúa siendo la más afectada por la pandemia con 16.453 contagios
La provincia de Guayas, cuya capital es la ciudad de Guayaquil, continúa siendo la más afectada por la pandemia con 16.453 contagios

Hugo Sánchez: La Liga celebró al tercer máximo goleador extranjero en España con emotivo video

Hugo Sánchez: La Liga celebró al tercer máximo goleador extranjero en España con emotivo video

El ariete mexicano cumplió 62 años de edad con el recuerdo de sus grandes glorias en el fútbol ibérico, donde consiguió seis campeonatos de liga y cinco de goleo
El ariete mexicano cumplió 62 años de edad con el recuerdo de sus grandes glorias en el fútbol ibérico, donde consiguió seis campeonatos de liga y cinco de goleo

CDMX aplicará 100,000 pruebas más para detectar contagios de COVID-19

CDMX aplicará 100,000 pruebas más para detectar contagios de COVID-19

El objetivo de las autoridades es hacer una detección temprana de casos y diferenciar a pacientes con COVID de pacientes con influenza
El objetivo de las autoridades es hacer una detección temprana de casos y diferenciar a pacientes con COVID de pacientes con influenza

La desgarradora imagen de la madre de Naya Rivera pidiendo por su hija

La desgarradora imagen de la madre de Naya Rivera pidiendo por su hija

El padre de la estrella también llegó al lago en donde desapareció la estrella de "Glee"
El padre de la estrella también llegó al lago en donde desapareció la estrella de "Glee"

Guanajuato, el estado con más niños asesinados; Edomex, el que tiene más feminicidios

Guanajuato, el estado con más niños asesinados; Edomex, el que tiene más feminicidios

El titular de Redim, Juan Martín Pérez García, puntualizó que las masacres contra menores en México "están superando cualquier lógica"
El titular de Redim, Juan Martín Pérez García, puntualizó que las masacres contra menores en México "están superando cualquier lógica"

Los restos de 250 mexicanos muertos en NY por COVID-19 recibieron un homenaje antes de ser repatriados

Los restos de 250 mexicanos muertos en NY por COVID-19 recibieron un homenaje antes de ser repatriados

Estados Unidos es el país más afectado en el mundo por COVID-19: tiene más de 3.1 millones de casos confirmados y aproximadamente 133,000 muertes
Estados Unidos es el país más afectado en el mundo por COVID-19: tiene más de 3.1 millones de casos confirmados y aproximadamente 133,000 muertes
MAS NOTICIAS