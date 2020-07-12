ADVISORY POLAND-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

Voting begins in knife-edge Polish presidential race
Start: 12 Jul 2020 05:12 GMT
End: 12 Jul 2020 07:15 GMT
WARSAW - Poles begin voting in the second round of the country's presidential election, which sees the incumbent and ruling conservatives' ally Andrzej Duda facing off against liberal challenger Rafal Trzaskowski.
SCHEDULE:
0500GMT - Polls open
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Poland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Fue el encargado de perpetrar múltiples casos de agresión sexual contra niñas y jóvenes gimnastas de elite en la selección de Estados Unidos. Cuáles fueron las trampas que utilizó para someter a las deportistas y sus crueles métodos médicos que terminaron en abusos
MAS NOTICIAS