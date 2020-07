ADVISORY POLAND-ELECTION/EXIT POLLS-REACTIONS

Polls close in knife-edge Polish presidential race

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED FEED FROM EACH OF THE CANDIDATE'S HEADQUARTERS. EXIT POLLS WILL BE SHOWN ON THE SCREENS WHERE EACH OF THE CANDIDATES WILL BE WITH THEIR SUPPORTERS. RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SO CLOSE THAT FINAL RESULTS ARE NOT EXPECTED UNTIL MONDAY JULY 13

WARSAW - Exit polls announced in knife-edge Polish presidential race between the incumbent and ruling conservatives' ally Andrzej Duda and liberal challenger Rafal Trzaskowski.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT - Polls close, exit polls announced

1913GMT- Trzaskowski speech / reactions from their party headquarters

1916GMT - Duda speech / reactions from their party headquarters

