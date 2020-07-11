Sábado 11 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTEST

Por REUTERSJUL 11
11 de Julio de 2020

Protesters rally in Tel Aviv against gov't response to pandemic

Start: 11 Jul 2020 18:05 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2020 19:05 GMT

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – With curbs reimposed, unemployment soaring past 20 percent and aid packages falling short of demands, many Israelis are angry about what they see as the government’s inept response to their economic woes. Thousands are expected at the demo in Tel Aviv on Saturday

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Chiquis” Rivera habló de los estragos del coronavirus en su cuerpo y los insólitos remedios que añadirá a su tratamiento

“Chiquis” Rivera habló de los estragos del coronavirus en su cuerpo y los insólitos remedios que añadirá a su tratamiento

La hija de Jenni Rivera reveló esta semana que resultó positiva a COVID-19
La hija de Jenni Rivera reveló esta semana que resultó positiva a COVID-19

Hubo corrupción en la licitación para quedarse con el acero del NAICM, acusaron empresas

Hubo corrupción en la licitación para quedarse con el acero del NAICM, acusaron empresas

Dijeron que la compañía ganadora, Grupo Gilbert Estructuras en Acero, no cumplió con todos los requisitos
Dijeron que la compañía ganadora, Grupo Gilbert Estructuras en Acero, no cumplió con todos los requisitos

Nuevo ataque de Kyrgios contra Djokovic y el resto de los tenistas que se contagiaron de coronavirus en el Adria Tour

Nuevo ataque de Kyrgios contra Djokovic y el resto de los tenistas que se contagiaron de coronavirus en el Adria Tour

El tenista australiano volvió a dejar un mensaje para los colegas que contrajeron el COVID-19 durante la disputa de unos partidos de exhibición en Belgrado
El tenista australiano volvió a dejar un mensaje para los colegas que contrajeron el COVID-19 durante la disputa de unos partidos de exhibición en Belgrado

Coronavirus en México: OMS pronosticó un repunte drástico de casos

Coronavirus en México: OMS pronosticó un repunte drástico de casos

Mike Ryan advirtió sobre una reapertura apresurada e indicó que es el quinto país con más muertes
Mike Ryan advirtió sobre una reapertura apresurada e indicó que es el quinto país con más muertes

Atención padres de familia: estos son los retos virales más peligrosos

Atención padres de familia: estos son los retos virales más peligrosos

Padres de familia deben estar en alerta ante decenas de desafíos que han traspasado las fronteras y llevado a sus víctimas a autolesionarse e incluso suicidarse
Padres de familia deben estar en alerta ante decenas de desafíos que han traspasado las fronteras y llevado a sus víctimas a autolesionarse e incluso suicidarse

Después del éxito de “Avenida Brasil”, “Moisés” y ”Jesús”, nueve grandes series que llegan de Brasil

Después del éxito de “Avenida Brasil”, “Moisés” y ”Jesús”, nueve grandes series que llegan de Brasil

Las historias que llegan del país vecino se imponen cada vez en las diferentes plataformas. Comedias románticas como "Coisa mais linda” o la apocalíptica “3%” forman parte de las ficciones que pisaron fuerte en la Argentina
Las historias que llegan del país vecino se imponen cada vez en las diferentes plataformas. Comedias románticas como "Coisa mais linda” o la apocalíptica “3%” forman parte de las ficciones que pisaron fuerte en la Argentina

La red de pederastía de Kamel Nacif, Mario Marín y Succar Kuri que provocó la tortura de Lydia Cacho

La red de pederastía de Kamel Nacif, Mario Marín y Succar Kuri que provocó la tortura de Lydia Cacho

La periodista exhibió en un libro la red de trata, pornografía y abuso sexual del empresario
La periodista exhibió en un libro la red de trata, pornografía y abuso sexual del empresario

16 millones de mexicanos cayeron en pobreza extrema de febrero a mayo: UNAM

16 millones de mexicanos cayeron en pobreza extrema de febrero a mayo: UNAM

Según un estudio de la universidad, el número de gente en estas condiciones habría pasado de 22 a 38 millones entre febrero y mayo
Según un estudio de la universidad, el número de gente en estas condiciones habría pasado de 22 a 38 millones entre febrero y mayo

Infonavit: este es el plazo para solicitar las medidas de ayuda por COVID-19

Infonavit: este es el plazo para solicitar las medidas de ayuda por COVID-19

Las prórrogas son hasta por tres meses para los trabajadores y sin intereses
Las prórrogas son hasta por tres meses para los trabajadores y sin intereses

Lluvia de balas y terror: las imágenes del ataque del CJNG a sede de la policía estatal

Lluvia de balas y terror: las imágenes del ataque del CJNG a sede de la policía estatal

En San Luis Potosí, presuntos sicarios atentaron contra las instalaciones policíacas del municipio Santa María del Río
En San Luis Potosí, presuntos sicarios atentaron contra las instalaciones policíacas del municipio Santa María del Río

El Consejo Mundial de Iglesias también rechazó la conversión de la basílica turca Santa Sofía en una mezquita: “Es signo de exclusión y división”

El Consejo Mundial de Iglesias también rechazó la conversión de la basílica turca Santa Sofía en una mezquita: “Es signo de exclusión y división”

“Fui correspondida por unas semanas”: Aislinn Derbez reveló la identidad de un amor platónico

“Fui correspondida por unas semanas”: Aislinn Derbez reveló la identidad de un amor platónico

La actriz felicitó por su cumpleaños al hombre que hace unos años acaparó su atención, aunque después su relación cambió de estatus
La actriz felicitó por su cumpleaños al hombre que hace unos años acaparó su atención, aunque después su relación cambió de estatus
MAS NOTICIAS