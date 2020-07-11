ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTEST

Protesters rally in Tel Aviv against gov't response to pandemic
Start: 11 Jul 2020 18:05 GMT
End: 11 Jul 2020 19:05 GMT
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – With curbs reimposed, unemployment soaring past 20 percent and aid packages falling short of demands, many Israelis are angry about what they see as the government’s inept response to their economic woes. Thousands are expected at the demo in Tel Aviv on Saturday
