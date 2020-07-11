ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BOLSONARO-PROTEST++POSSIBLE ONLY++

Bolsonaro supporters gather at Brasil's presidential palace
Start: 11 Jul 2020 14:30 GMT
End: 11 Jul 2020 15:30 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT.
BRASILIA - Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gather in front of the presidential palace to show their support after he tested positive for coronavirus this week.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Brazil
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
La ONG afirmó que los tribunales iraníes dictaron al menos cuatro desde finales de junio y que algunos acusados tuvieron un acceso limitado a sus abogados e incluso fueron torturados en el país
En el segundo día consecutivo de protestas, integrantes de los colectivos Sembrando Comunidad y A Tu Encuentro fueron replegados, y al menos cinco de ellos detenidos
MAS NOTICIAS