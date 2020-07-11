Sábado 11 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BOLSONARO-PROTEST++POSSIBLE ONLY++

Por REUTERSJUL 11
10 de Julio de 2020

Bolsonaro supporters gather at Brasil's presidential palace

Start: 11 Jul 2020 14:30 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2020 15:30 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT.

BRASILIA - Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gather in front of the presidential palace to show their support after he tested positive for coronavirus this week.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Así fue la detención y tortura de Lydia Cacho en 2005

El 14 de febrero del 2006 se hicieron públicas unas grabaciones telefónicas entre Kamel Nacif y Mario Marín, las cuales comprobaban la confabulación entre ambos para la detención de Lydia Cacho
“Nos da miedo, la verdad”: jugador de Tigres UANL admitió que sienten temor por contagios

El club regio enfrentó a Mazatlán FC en la segunda jornada de la Copa por México, equipo que informó tener tres casos positivos de COVID-19
Human Rights Watch denunció que Irán condenó a pena de muerte a varios manifestantes que participaron en protestas contra el régimen

La ONG afirmó que los tribunales iraníes dictaron al menos cuatro desde finales de junio y que algunos acusados tuvieron un acceso limitado a sus abogados e incluso fueron torturados en el país
Omar García Harfuch sobrevivió al atentado del CJNG y ya tiene su corrido, destaca además su trayectoria

La melodía ya cuenta con más de 12,600 reproducciones en la plataforma Youtube
Mapa del coronavirus en México 11 de julio: preocupantes rebrotes en Yucatán y Qna. Roo

Esta semana no se cambia de colores en el semáforo debido a la inconsistencia de datos de varios estados
¡Taxi!

En Londres, es necesario tomar un curso de 3 a 4 años para obtener licencia de taxista
Disney World reabre sus parques de diversiones en Orlando

Pese a que los casos de coronavirus se dispararon en Florida el último mes, desde la compañía aseguran que están dadas las condiciones para evitar inconvenientes. Las medidas de seguridad
El asombroso tiro de Luka Doncic en una práctica de la NBA en Orlando: usó el techo para encestar la pelota

El base de los Dallas Mavericks se divirtió con sus compañeros en el primer entrenamiento del equipo en la burbuja que adaptó la liga para el reinicio de la temporada
“Bien valientes con las familias de desaparecidos, pero cobardes con El Marro”: autoridades reprimieron protestas ciudadanas en Guanajuato

En el segundo día consecutivo de protestas, integrantes de los colectivos Sembrando Comunidad y A Tu Encuentro fueron replegados, y al menos cinco de ellos detenidos
Coronavirus en México: investigan marcadores epigenéticos en la UAM para saber por qué afecta más a algunas personas y tratarlo

Esta opción generaría nuevas propuestas farmacológicas y saber si el paciente que sufre este daño puede o no responder bien
EEUU y la Unesco rechazaron la decisión de Recep Erdogan de convertir a la antigua basílica de Santa Sofía en una mezquita

El edificio, declarado patrimonio de la humanidad, había sido un museo desde el año 1934 y era una de las principales atracciones turísticas del país
Bienestar Azteca: cuáles son las nuevas recomendaciones para agilizar el registro desde tu celular y cobrar tu Beca Benito Juárez

De acuerdo con una alumna, tras completar el registro deben esperar la emisión de un mensaje y folio para ir a cobrar
