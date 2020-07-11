ADVISORY *FLASH*USA-TRUMP/DEPARTURE

Trump en route to National Military Medical Center.

Start: 11 Jul 2020 21:25 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2020 21:32 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Trump departs the White House en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT Trump departs the White House en route to Bethesda, MD

