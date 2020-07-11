Sábado 11 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY *FLASH*USA-TRUMP/DEPARTURE

Por REUTERSJUL 11
11 de Julio de 2020

Trump en route to National Military Medical Center.

Start: 11 Jul 2020 21:25 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2020 21:32 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Trump departs the White House en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT Trump departs the White House en route to Bethesda, MD

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

EEUU prepara una campaña de radio e internet en Venezuela para burlar la censura del régimen de Maduro

EEUU prepara una campaña de radio e internet en Venezuela para burlar la censura del régimen de Maduro

El enviado especial norteamericano Elliott Abrams reveló que el gobierno de Trump está elaborando una ofensiva comunicacional con el objetivo de alcanzar una gran audiencia de venezolanos. Y advirtió que la dictadura no solo silencia periodistas, sino a todos los que se animan a contar lo que está sucediendo allí
El enviado especial norteamericano Elliott Abrams reveló que el gobierno de Trump está elaborando una ofensiva comunicacional con el objetivo de alcanzar una gran audiencia de venezolanos. Y advirtió que la dictadura no solo silencia periodistas, sino a todos los que se animan a contar lo que está sucediendo allí

Una adolescente tuvo a su bebé en la estación del Metro Romero Rubio, de la CDMX

Una adolescente tuvo a su bebé en la estación del Metro Romero Rubio, de la CDMX

La madre se encuentra bien al igual que su hijo, ambos fueron llevados a un hospital
La madre se encuentra bien al igual que su hijo, ambos fueron llevados a un hospital

Mientras Tamaulipas vive constantes ataques armados, supuestos sicarios del Cártel del Noreste entregaron narcodespensas a la población

Mientras Tamaulipas vive constantes ataques armados, supuestos sicarios del Cártel del Noreste entregaron narcodespensas a la población

En los últimos días, el estado del norte ha padecido las consecuencias de la guerra de plomo
En los últimos días, el estado del norte ha padecido las consecuencias de la guerra de plomo

El impactante momento de la demolición de The Palace, el histórico estadio de Detroit Pistons

El impactante momento de la demolición de The Palace, el histórico estadio de Detroit Pistons

El recinto fue la casa de la franquicia de la NBA durante 30 años
El recinto fue la casa de la franquicia de la NBA durante 30 años

El espectacular proyecto de un fotógrafo que encuentra escenas de “El libro de la selva” en la India

El espectacular proyecto de un fotógrafo que encuentra escenas de “El libro de la selva” en la India

Shaaz Jung, de 31 años, estuvo cinco años siguiendo los pasos de los animales que viven en el parque nacional de Nagarhole. "Qué lugar tan mágico para coexistir”, celebró
Shaaz Jung, de 31 años, estuvo cinco años siguiendo los pasos de los animales que viven en el parque nacional de Nagarhole. "Qué lugar tan mágico para coexistir”, celebró

Cepillín pierde simpatías por una foto en redes sociales

Cepillín pierde simpatías por una foto en redes sociales

El comediante infantil felicitó al presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, por su visita a EEUU
El comediante infantil felicitó al presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, por su visita a EEUU

Desarrollaron un innovador sistema antirrobo de motocicletas en el IPN

Desarrollaron un innovador sistema antirrobo de motocicletas en el IPN

El dispositivo no solamente apaga el motor del vehículo, también bloquea el freno mecánico delantero para impedir su arrastre
El dispositivo no solamente apaga el motor del vehículo, también bloquea el freno mecánico delantero para impedir su arrastre

Huehuecóyotl, el dios erótico adorado por los antigüos mexicanos

Huehuecóyotl, el dios erótico adorado por los antigüos mexicanos

La divinidad bisexual está relacionada con la música, la trampa, el chisme, la sabiduría adulta y el placer
La divinidad bisexual está relacionada con la música, la trampa, el chisme, la sabiduría adulta y el placer

Conmoción en Sonora: colectivo de madres encontró al menos 18 cuerpos en 15 fosas clandestinas

Conmoción en Sonora: colectivo de madres encontró al menos 18 cuerpos en 15 fosas clandestinas

El hallazgo se logró gracias a una denuncia anónima
El hallazgo se logró gracias a una denuncia anónima

Qué es el permiso COVID-19, para qué sirve y cómo tramitarlo

Qué es el permiso COVID-19, para qué sirve y cómo tramitarlo

La licencia permitirá al trabajador ausentarse hasta por 14 días
La licencia permitirá al trabajador ausentarse hasta por 14 días

El partido de Messi: la asistencia récord que le dio a Vidal para el triunfo y que lo metió en la historia

El partido de Messi: la asistencia récord que le dio a Vidal para el triunfo y que lo metió en la historia

El Barça se impuso 1-0 ante el Valladolid y sigue dando lucha por el título al Real Madrid. La Pulga volvió a destacarse y alcanzó otra marca
El Barça se impuso 1-0 ante el Valladolid y sigue dando lucha por el título al Real Madrid. La Pulga volvió a destacarse y alcanzó otra marca

Michoacán: narcobloqueos y enfrentamientos sacuden el municipio de Aguililla

Michoacán: narcobloqueos y enfrentamientos sacuden el municipio de Aguililla

Durante un enfrentamiento, grupos antagónicos quemaron vehículos en la zona de Aguililla
Durante un enfrentamiento, grupos antagónicos quemaron vehículos en la zona de Aguililla
MAS NOTICIAS