ADVISORY --FLASH-- SAFRICA-VIOLENCE/

Five killed in attack on S.African church, hostages freed

Start: 11 Jul 2020 16:11 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2020 16:13 GMT

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Five people were killed in an attack on a church west of Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday, South African police said, with some of the attackers taking hostages who were later freed

