ADVISORY BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/ANNIVERSARY

Por REUTERSJUL 11
10 de Julio de 2020

Bosnia commemorates 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

Start: 11 Jul 2020 07:12 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: SOUND AS INCOMING--

SREBRENICA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Amid coronavirus pandemic Bosnia marks 25th anniversary of the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, regarded as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two. A funeral service will be held after the ceremony for seven newly identified victims of the massacres.

=========================================================================

SCHEDULE:

0630 GMT Arrivals (NOT EXPECTED LIVE)

0730 GMT Ceremony starts, national anthem played, speeches, video messages

1000 GMT Paying tribute, laying flowers for the victims

1015 GMT Burial ceremony starts, various prayers

1120 GMT Funeral prayer

1130 GMT Coffins carried from Musalla (prayer hall) to cemetery, names of victims read out

1230 GMT Joint prayer at graves, Potocari cemetery (NOT EXPECTED LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: BHTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

